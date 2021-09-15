CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Exclusive: London professor resigns over ‘woke’ musicology

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

The academic world has been shocked by the resignation of one of the UK’s leading musicologists, apparently in disaffection with current trends for decolonising classical music. J. P. E. Harper-Scott is Professor of Music History and Theory at Royal Holloway, University of London, and general editor of the Cambridge University...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

New York seeks professor of music theory and race

This new advertisement is the latest advance in the discipline of musicology. The Department of Music at Columbia University invites applications for a full-time, tenure track appointment at the rank of Assistant Professor with a specialization in Music Theory and Race, which may include a scholarly emphasis on critical race theory, historical perspectives on race and music theory, or other issues of race, ethnicity, and/or indigeneity as they pertain to music theory and analysis. The successful candidate must have a completed PhD or DMA by June 30, 2022, the time of appointment.
COLLEGES
Slipped Disc

How arts blogs have changed this century

It’s 22 years since Doug McLennan founded artsjournal.com and 20 since he persuaded some leading writers, myself among them, to contribute ideas that were tangential to the stuff we were writing for pay. It was an interesting experiment, and for several of us it took off in different directions, for which Doug deserves great credit.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Elgar
Slipped Disc

The Jewish jazz singer they all thought was Black

The death has been announced of Ruth Olay, a jazz star in Los Angeles nightclubs for 40 years. She was 97. A divorced single mother, Ruth quit her day job with a Hollywood producer to sing nights with bandleader Benny Carter. Under dim lights, audiences assumed she was African-American. When Billie Holiday cancelled an engagement, Ruth took over at $500 a week. She went on to become a fixture on the Jack Paar show, and later on Johnny Carson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan’s American Honeymoon Is Over

British royal family news reveals that the giant thud you just heard was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity among Americans falling off a cliff. Never mind that they were just featured on the cover of Time magazine’s preposterous 100 Most Influential People alive issue. The response to that catastrophic mistake was nonstop giggles and memes on social media.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#Musicology#University Of London#Music History And Theory#Royal Holloway#Unsupected
Telegraph

Amsterdam clings to trading lead over London

London is struggling to reclaim its crown as Europe’s top share-trading hub as Amsterdam holds on to its post-Brexit advantage. The Dutch capital is continuing to outpace London as the Continent’s busiest stock market, following a massive shift in activity as new rules came into effect in January. A daily...
MARKETS
Slipped Disc

Just in: Arts Council denies telling opera to diversify its musicians

In a first official response, Arts Council England has distanced itself from English Touring Opera’s decision to replace half its players with ‘more diverse’ personnel. ‘We did not instruct the English Touring Opera to send this letter,’ said ACE. ‘We are now in conversation with ETO to ensure no funding criteria have been breached’.
PERFORMING ARTS
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Ollie and Gareth Locke reveal plans to leave London when they start a family

It's almost a year since Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke tied the knot at an unforgettable candlelit ceremony held at the Natural History Museum. After transforming their stunning west London home into a Soho House style retreat with the help of TaskRabbit, the Made in Chelsea stars spoke to HELLO! about their latest renovation, sharing exclusive details about their life as a married couple, their expectations of parenthood and plans to relocate in the future.
RELATIONSHIPS
Slipped Disc

British composer writes sustainable symphony for Sweden

When London composer Colin Riley heard about the Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra’s environmental work, he became enthused. The climate-conscious composer realized that he wanted to be on the train. He says: ”I received an invitation and since I have long avoided traveling by air, I booked a train ticket from London...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Slipped Disc

How to adjust to a woke agenda

A subtle contribution to the cancelling debate is made by the composer Max Raimi, violist in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra:. My wife and I recently spent a long weekend in Virginia, staying in Charlottesville and visiting the nearby homes of three early Presidents—Jefferson, Monroe, and Madison. We were enormously impressed with the staff at each of these sites, and loved listening to what they had to say.
VIRGINIA STATE
Slipped Disc

Opera Tonight – Der Zwerg by Zemlinsky from the Dutch National Opera

Opera Tonight – Der Zwerg (The Dwarf) by Zemlinsky. The Plot: the Spanish crown princess receives a very special present: a little person. To everyone’s amusement, he is unaware of his small stature. Before long feelings develop between the pair, but what chance do they have in a world where appearance is everything?
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

US orchestra mourns former music director, 90

The death has been made known of Henry Charles Smith III, music director of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra from 1989 to 2001. A Curtis graduate, Smith started out as the Grammy winning principal trombone of the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Philadelphia Brass Quintet. He moved on to the conducting staff of the Minnesota Orchestra and went on to guest-conduct numerous front-rank orchestras.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Leeds yields an all-male final

The five finalists of the Leeds International Piano Competition are:. Alim Beisembayev (23, Kazakhstan) Dmytro Choni (28, Ukraine) Thomas Kelly (22, United Kingdom, pictured) Kaito Kobayashi (25, Japan) Ariel Lanyi (23, Israel) The jury is chaired by Dame Imogen Cooper. You can watch the finals free of charge on medici.tv...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

One composer who cannot be decolonised

A response from Professor Robert Eshbach to the gathering storm of academic wokeism:. Who among the debunkers and ‘decolonisers’ of 19th-century music would dare to try to hold their own in a conversation with Franz Liszt—to accuse him to his face of a narrow, monolithic viewpoint? A man who spent his childhood in multi-ethnic Hungary, among Magyars and magnates, Turks, Slavs, Gypsies, Catholics and Jews—who traveled from St. Petersburg to Constantinople, from Paris and London to Weimar and Rome? The languages he spoke, the books he read (and wrote), his knowledge of art, his comprehensive understanding of music, historical and contemporary, and his unparalleled ability to perform it. The people he met, from tsars and sultans and kings to peasants and beggars—the writers, the painters, the philosophers, composers and virtuosi, the politicians and generals and priests in whose circles he shone… A charismatic “rockstar” named after St. Francis, with a spiritual life that led him to take the minor orders of the Catholic Church… A transformative genius who began his life on the Esterházy sheep farms and grew up to live with a princess—who, even in old age, continued to travel 4,000 miles a year by coach and train and steamship. A world-renowned teacher and a generous philanthropist. A critic of musical conservatism and a champion of Wagner. A pathbreaking futurist composer who, as a national hero also wrote Hungarian music in traditional forms. An artist of immense influence on those who studied with him, those who quarreled with him, and those who followed him.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A second chief conductor rises in the Midlands

The Orchestra of the Swan at Stratford-upon-Avon has named the clarinettist Michael Collins as its principal conductor for the coming year. The opening concert will feature Aaron Copland’s clarinet concerto, with the conductor as soloist.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Breaking: Birmingham chooses a non-Mirga

The Japanese conductor Kazuki Yamada has just been announced as Chief Conductor and Artistic Advisor of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, starting in spring 2023. A Seiji Ozawa protege, Yamada has been working with the players intensely since 2018 as Principal Guest Conductor. His appointment is no great surprise,...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy