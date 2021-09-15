CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T. C. Boyle Craves Structure, in Life and on the Page

By Literary Hub
Literary Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT. C. Boyle’s Talk to Me is out today, so we asked him a few questions about writing habits and cultural touchstones. T. C. Boyle: I crave structure, not only on the page but in my life as well. I am a creature of routine, no different from the dog that awakens me every morning for the 6 am walk (except that she gets to go back to bed and I don’t). I spend the early morning cleaning up after my wife and taking care of various (mostly kitchen-oriented) chores, then take breakfast with the newspaper spread open before me and try to be at my desk by 9:30 or so. When I first began publishing stories as a student at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, I wrote late at night—very late, into the wee-est of the wee hours—but I found that I was exhausted at that point just from having been alive and ambulatory all day. When I began my first novel, Water Music, I switched to mornings.

