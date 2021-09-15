Looking Back for Sept. 15: Manistee County Sheriff's Office investigates two Brethren cows shot
Athletic fees for participation in sports, charged to athletes in several Manistee High School sport programs last year, are no longer legal according to a recent decision by Michigan Attorney General Frank Kelley, the Manistee Board of Education learned last night. Superintendent Thomas Culbert reminded the board that fees had been charged last year to students who participated in golf, cross-country and skiing.www.manisteenews.com
Comments / 0