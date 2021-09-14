Two dietitian nutritionist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62243 during 2021

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Best Buy is hosting a virtual hiring fair in preparation for the busy holiday season. The tech retail giant is hiring for both in-store and home services teams. The hiring fair will take place on September 24. This year, candidates are asked to submit a video interview with their application. Find more information about open positions here. Best Buy said that along with career opportunities, these benefits are available: Minimum of $15 per hour starting pay. Employee discount on products and services Special discounts on college tuition at various schools. Savings on fitness memberships. Savings on insurance plans, from home and auto to pet coverage. Access to Best Buy’s Employee Assistance Program, which provides a number of resources including free counseling or expert advice on everything from mental health, legal counsel, financial questions, crisis support and life event planning.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO