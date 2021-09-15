CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

AP Top Stories September 15 A

shorelinemedia.net
 4 days ago

Here's the latest for Wednesday Sept. 15th. California Gov. Gavin Newsom survives recall vote; North Korea fires missiles; Capitol Hill police prepare security before rally; Flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

Winchester News Gazette

AP Top Stories September 19 P

Here's the latest for Sunday, Sept. 19: Women protest in Kabul over rights; US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home; Volcano erupts on Atlantic island; France tightrope star stuns in Eiffel tower walk.
ENTERTAINMENT
swiowanewssource.com

AP Top Stories September 19 P

ATLANTIC, IA
shorelinemedia.net

AP Top Stories September 19 P

ENTERTAINMENT
Times-Herald

AP Top Stories September 19 P

ENTERTAINMENT
State
California State
shorelinemedia.net

US closes part of Texas border amid migrant crisis

The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and trying to block others from crossing the border from Mexico. (Sept. 19)
TEXAS STATE

