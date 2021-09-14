CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Texas, women are being sentenced to continue their pregnancies

Paducah Sun
 7 days ago

At the Whole Woman’s Health clinic in McAllen, near the southernmost tip of Texas, not a single patient arrived in time to obtain an abortion during the first week that the state’s draconian new ban was in effect. In Fort Worth, only five of 55 patients made it, according to Whole Woman’s Health founder Amy Hagstrom Miller. The rest came too late — after about six weeks into pregnancy, when a sonogram detected the electrical impulses that are the first glimmerings of a fetal heartbeat.

www.paducahsun.com

Comments / 0

