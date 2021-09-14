In Texas, women are being sentenced to continue their pregnancies

On Sept. 21, 666 laws were passed in Texas. One of these prohibits physicians from providing abortions if they detect a fetal heartbeat, which will include embryonic cardiac activity, something that can occur as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Not only that, but the law permits citizens to create civil suits and sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion. This can occur from Texas resident to Texas resident, or even across state borders. Out of state residents can sue a Texan who aids someone in getting an abortion, and could also be sued for helping a Texan get an abortion. This is the Heartbeat Act.

