An interactive map, new websites, short-form videos and animations, digital illustrations, an interactive title wall, and an augmented reality web app are among the multimedia projects that will be featured in this year’s New Mexico Association of Museums, or NMAM, Tech Showcase. The projects were created by student interns from the New Mexico Highlands University Cultural Technology Program who worked over the summer with museum professionals to devise adaptive strategies for maintaining a connection with the public, undaunted by the disruptions in normal operations caused by the pandemic.

LAS VEGAS, NM ・ 6 DAYS AGO