Chris Mueller: Suffocating Steelers secondary a reason for real optimism

Beaver County Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you see it coming? I certainly didn’t. Did anyone, at least anyone outside the Steelers’ locker room?. The pregame sentiment about Steelers-Bills was two things; negative and near-unanimous. One had to search far and wide to find any pundit or analyst picking Pittsburgh. I certainly couldn’t bring myself to do it. On paper, Buffalo brought back the AFC’s best offense from 2020, and their strengths – Josh Allen and a talented receiving corps – seemed like a bad matchup for the Steelers’ rebuilt cornerback stable.

