On the Playwright Sarah Kane and Ekphrasis as a Form of Radical Empathy

Anna Qu is the guest. Her new book, Made in China: A Memoir of Love and Labor, is out now from Catapult. Anna Qu: I think I was trying to capture a couple of points. The first point is really arriving at a single moment of betrayal, and that betrayal was reporting my parents to the authorities when they put me to work in their sweatshop in Queens. And the second moment that really rose out of the book was when I wrote to Child Services in 2015. It was a really interesting moment because it was a very difficult moment. I had called Child Services when I was young and I thought they had helped me in all of these ways, and so I assumed my records would provide information on my case. But I didn’t think that their findings would be, quote unquote, unfounded. So I was really shocked to find that I had been left behind by the system. And it really made me rethink my childhood, rethink in terms of who I was going to for help, rethink the system in which I grew up and believed in. It was a really, really difficult time, especially after calling Child Services on your family. And I think everybody can relate to that—the betrayal and then having to face that betrayal when you go home.

IMMIGRATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO