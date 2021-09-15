CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Curbside Comedy brings comedians to your backyard BBQ

By Sean Daly
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLHEe_0bwYPBPy00

Professional comedian Trevor Glassman is sweating profusely in the midday sun.

And he wouldn't have it any other way.

"We will come to wherever you are and bring laughter," says the comic, performing for a crowd at the St. Pete Pier. "Barbecues, birthdays, Fridays, Tuesdays, who cares what day it is?"

Glassman is the co-founder of Curbside Comedy , a very modern method of delivering laughter born during the pandemic. It started in New Hampshire and has since expanded in Florida.

Pop-up standup, if you will.

"Heck, we'll play Atlantis," laughs Glassman. "We'll go anywhere."

Performing solely for tips, and donating part of proceeds to charity, comedians get to work in safe, open-air spaces — bringing smiles at a time when the whole world could use them.

You could even hire them to work your cul-de-sac block party — and they would love that.

"This has been a tough time for everyone," says fellow Curbside Comedy talent Michael Oldroyd . "People need laughter more than ever."

Glassman and Oldroyd meet me on the Pier to chat and do quick funny sets tourists. What they hear here is what they've been hearing everywhere: gratitude for laughter during dreary times.

"Before show, after shows, people tell me they need this," says Oldroyd.

For more information on Curbside Comedy, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Bill's Backyard BBQ, 9-10-21 - Fairs/Fall Festivals

Washington D.C. — Can you feel it? Fall is in the air! The time of year when daylight hours shorten, temperatures start to dip, the humidity levels plummet and the fall festivals start to take shape! While there are a ton of fun things to do at the fair & festivals, the one thing we ALL like to do is EAT! I love fair food. It just has the nostalgia attached to it. Certain tastes and smells take me right back to when I was a kid, especially since my birthday is Oct. 30th. There were always plenty of fall things to do around that day, so admittedly I am a little biased to this time of year.
WASHINGTON, DC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oaks Theater to host Pittsburgh comedian Aaron Kleiber for 'one-of-a-kind' comedy party

Popular Pittsburgh comedian Aaron Kleiber is joining forces with one of the area’s classic venues when he hosts a comedy party Sept. 18 at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont. The local comedy star brings numerous accolades, such as being named “Best Local Comedian” by multiple area publications, including “Pittsburgh Magazine.” His blend of insights into fatherhood and the married life has made him a sought-after opening performer at the national level.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Florida State
Telegraph

Nunes bringing comedy show to Granite City

GRANITE CITY — Stand-up comedian Jeremy Nunes will be perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Granite City Cinema. “I understand it’s difficult to get people to leave their homes and spend their hard-earned money,” said Nunes. “Watching a retired small-town mayor tell stories worthy of belly laughs works every time.”
GRANITE CITY, IL
smilepolitely.com

Bringing the theater experience to homes: Chambana Backyard Movies

Throughout the pandemic, many people missed the feeling of sitting in a theater to enjoy the release of the newest movie. The ability to eat fresh popcorn and be surrounded by strangers who were just as invested in the movie as you was completely gone. However, Sha’Tyra and Chasadee Hawkins of Chambana Backyard Movies have been able to bring back this simple joy for many people.
URBANA, IL
Westword

High Plains Comedy Festival Brings Needed Laughs to Denver

In what is proving to be one of the busiest weekends of 2021 — hello, Westword Music Showcase and Meow Wolf grand opening — the High Plains Comedy Festival is also returning on Thursday, September 16. Through Saturday, September 18, it will bring plenty of laughs to venues along Broadway including HQ, Mutiny Information Cafe and the hi-dive, as well as more far-flung locales like Number Thirty Eight and the Paramount Theatre.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#Comedy Show#Comedians#Curbside Comedy
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ruby Falls to host backyard BBQ battle

Battle Below the Clouds returns to Ruby Falls on September 25 for the 6th mouthwatering year of barbeque battling fun. The annual event brings amateur teams together in a friendly cook-off for bragging rights as the best backyard cooker in Chattanooga while raising money for the local non-profit, Lana’s Love Foundation. Lana’s Love serves over 100 families of children diagnosed with pediatric cancer with fun activities.
FOOD & DRINKS
cw14online.com

Comedian Jo Koy bringing world tour to Weidner Center

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A well-renowned comedian is bringing his Funny is Funny World Tour to Green Bay. Jo Koy will be at the Weidner Center on the UW-Green Bay campus on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 8 p.m. Koy has had five highly rated and successful stand-up specials on...
GREEN BAY, WI
championnewspapers.com

‘Drop Dead’ brings comedy to Chino

Having been shut down by COVID, the Chino Community Theatre feels laughter is the best medicine and chose the play “Drop Dead” to welcome back a patient audience. The play is directed by Toni Lynd and includes a cast of 10 award-winning actors, many of whom are theatre favorites. Written...
CHINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
shsu.edu

Annual Kat Comedy Showcase Bringing Hannibal Buress To Campus

A favorite event among Sam Houston State University students, the Kat Comedy Showcase produced by the Division of Student Affairs will be held Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. This event is back by popular demand from students and will feature comedian Hannibal Buress. “You...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
times-gazette.com

Comedian Dave Chappelle gets OK from Yellow Springs to open restaurant and comedy club

Dave Chappelle is moving forward with plans to open a restaurant and comedy club in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio. According to plans submitted by Chappelle to the Yellow Springs village commission, the comedian plans to open a restaurant, Firehouse Eatery, and a comedy club, Live from YS. Both will sell food and alcohol and have indoor and outdoor seating, with separate seating for performances.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
State News

Comedy for a Cause: Comedian performs for people experiencing homelessness

On Friday, Sept. 10, about a dozen people gathered in Mihko’s Lounge in Lansing to watch Elvis Mujić perform stand-up comedy. He was joined by Lansing-based comedians Justin Mcleoud and Floyd Jones. This was a different audience than Mujić typically performs for. Mujić’s show is called the Socks and Undies...
LANSING, MI
talesbuzz.com

Jean Smart says sudden death of husband Richard Gilliland ‘changed every moment of my everyday life’

Jean Smart says the sudden death of husband Richard Gilliland has changed her life in every way. “He was a great dad, and he made me laugh every day,” the Hacks and Mare of Easttown actress, 70, told Variety of the actor who died in March. “Him passing away was just not ever even a thought. And it’s changed every moment of my everyday life; every atom of my existence I feel like is altered.”
CELEBRITIES
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy