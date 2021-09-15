Curbside Comedy brings comedians to your backyard BBQ

Professional comedian Trevor Glassman is sweating profusely in the midday sun.

And he wouldn't have it any other way.

"We will come to wherever you are and bring laughter," says the comic, performing for a crowd at the St. Pete Pier. "Barbecues, birthdays, Fridays, Tuesdays, who cares what day it is?"

Glassman is the co-founder of Curbside Comedy , a very modern method of delivering laughter born during the pandemic. It started in New Hampshire and has since expanded in Florida.

Pop-up standup, if you will.

"Heck, we'll play Atlantis," laughs Glassman. "We'll go anywhere."

Performing solely for tips, and donating part of proceeds to charity, comedians get to work in safe, open-air spaces — bringing smiles at a time when the whole world could use them.

You could even hire them to work your cul-de-sac block party — and they would love that.

"This has been a tough time for everyone," says fellow Curbside Comedy talent Michael Oldroyd . "People need laughter more than ever."

Glassman and Oldroyd meet me on the Pier to chat and do quick funny sets tourists. What they hear here is what they've been hearing everywhere: gratitude for laughter during dreary times.

"Before show, after shows, people tell me they need this," says Oldroyd.

For more information on Curbside Comedy, click here.