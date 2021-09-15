CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gossip

On the Subversive Power of Gossip

By Maria Tatar
Literary Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChatter, chitchat, gossip, idle talk, and conversation have always done deep cultural work for us, and today they continue to serve as sources of knowledge, helping us make sense of the world, providing opportunities for social bonding, and shaping our ways of understanding the values of the world in which we live. For centuries, philosophers condemned “meaningless talk,” excluding from their consideration bodies of conversation that take up personal matters and local affairs rather than large-​scale public issues.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

Mike Palindrome Chooses the Top 10 Literary Centuries

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Sanjena Sathian on the Downfalls of Ambition

Book Dreams is a podcast for everyone who loves books and misses English class. Co-hosted by Julie Sternberg and Eve Yohalem, Book Dreams releases new episodes every Thursday. Each episode explores book-related topics you can’t stop thinking about—whether you know it yet or not. What does it say about the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Republic of Detours by Scott Borchert, Read by Jonathan Yen

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. The talented Jonathan Yen brings warmth, intelligence, and a storytelling style to his narration of Scott Borchert’s fine...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

You Want Voice? It’s Everywhere in Contemporary Fiction

We sit here at our mid-century modern desks, typing away on our little computers, trying to one-up each other with our hottest takes. We roll our eyes at the Twitter discourse—at the whiteness of our hallowed halls, at our shared fetishization of youth—and we rage against “the industry” as though we are not complicit in feeding the machine.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audre Lorde
Person
Clifford Geertz
Person
Immanuel Kant
Person
Hannah Arendt
Person
Heidegger
Literary Hub

Jhumpa Lahiri’s new book on translation will be published next spring.

If you’ve been wondering when a new Jhumpa Lahiri book will grace your shelves, you’re in luck! On Monday, Princeton University Press announced that the Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s next book, Translating Myself and Others, will be published next spring. The book will include essays on the meaning of translation, translating her own writing, and a new translation of Ovid’s Metamorphoses, according to the press release.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Cathy Park Hong is on the cover of the 100 issue.

Major feelings! (Sorry.) This week, TIME magazine published its annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people, and Cathy Park Hong was featured on the issue’s cover. On Twitter, Hong pointed out how seldom the list highlights poets, to say nothing of Asian American women poets. Ali Wong writes...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Why Everyone Should Read the Great Karen Tei Yamashita

Winners of the National Book Foundation’s Medal for Distinguished Contributions to American Letters tend to be household names in the world of books by the time they win. Walter Mosley had published over sixty books and won a Mystery Writers of America Grandmaster Award and a PEN America Lifetime Achievement Award. Edmund White had won the Saul Bellow Award for Achievement in American Fiction, a Stonewall Book Award, and a National Book Critics Circle Award. Isabelle Allende’s books had sold 70 million copies. Annie Proulx had won a National Book Award and a Pulitzer Prize and an Oscar-winning movie had been made from her short story “Brokeback Mountain.” The list of past winners continues through bestsellers, prize winners, and standard bearers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#French
Literary Hub

Live at the Red Ink Series: On Using Reinvention as a Writing Tool

Red Ink is a quarterly series curated and hosted by Michele Filgate at Books Are Magic, focusing on women writers, past and present. The next discussion, “Writing About Family,” will take place on September 23 at 7 pm (via Zoom) and will feature Marie-Helene Bertino (Parakeet), Victoria Chang (Dear Memory), Julie Klam (The Almost Legendery Morris Sisters), Denne Michele Norris (Electric Literature), and Qian Julie Wang (Beautiful Country).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Technically Food by Larissa Zimberoff, read by the Author

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Author Larissa Zimberoff’s narration of Technically Food works in this food-centric listen because she has a pleasing voice...
Literary Hub

Here are the best reviewed books of the week.

Colson Whitehead’s Harlem Shuffle, Joy Williams’ Harrow, Margaret Renkl’s Graceland, at Last, and Mary Roach’s Fuzz all feature among the best reviewed books of the week. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. 1. Harlem Shuffle by Colson. Whitehead. (Doubleday) 16 Rave • 4 Positive.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Trisha Thomas on the Photograph That Catalyzed Questions of Race In Her New Book

What Passes for Love tells the coming of age story of Dahlia Holt, a beautiful sixteen-year-old slave whose father is the white plantation owner. During a special 16th birthday outing to the city, Dahlia gets separated from her sisters and grandmother, and two young Englishmen come to her rescue. Afraid to give her real name, she invents a new one. Moments later, when chaos erupts because of a nearby bank robbery, the town is forcibly cleared, and she can’t find her family. The two kind gentlemen take her home with them, and it takes some time for Dahlia to understand both the life she chose and the consequences of being a runaway slave with a bounty on her head.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
wfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Meghan Markle, Harvey Weinstein, Tori Spelling and More!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY APPROACH QUEEN: Coming off several months of publicly slamming the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asking the Queen for a private meeting. A source told the Sun that they want the Queen to arrange a meeting and christening for their infant daughter: “Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Bill Maher Responds To Whoopi Goldberg, Sounds Off On Use Of ‘Black National Anthem’

Bill Maher has sounded off on the whole situation with Whoopi Goldberg and the use of the Black National Anthem at NFL games. To recap what happened, Maher spoke on his HBO show Real Time about the NFL kicking off its first game of the season by playing both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black National Anthem, also known by the title “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
NFL
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan’s American Honeymoon Is Over

British royal family news reveals that the giant thud you just heard was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity among Americans falling off a cliff. Never mind that they were just featured on the cover of Time magazine’s preposterous 100 Most Influential People alive issue. The response to that catastrophic mistake was nonstop giggles and memes on social media.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy