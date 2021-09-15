Writing a Novel Through Illness: On the Inseparability of Body and Mind

Thuan Le Elston’s novel, 'Rendezvous at the Altar: From Vietnam to Virginia,' gives us hope in showing that when one world ends, another not only begins but also multiplies. In a recent column on Afghanistan and a subsequent interview with NPR host Scott Simon, USA TODAY Editorial Board member Thuan Le Elston drew similarities between the fall of Kabul with the fall of Saigon in 1975 – when she was an 8-year-old Vietnamese refugee embarking on a life-changing journey. Elston posed a poignant, unanswerable question, “What’s worse? Losing everything as an adult? Or as a child not realizing your family’s about to lose everything?" Now, in her historical fiction debut coming out Tuesday, "Rendezvous at the Altar: From Vietnam to Virginia," Elston explores her transnational trajectory via the stories of four grandmothers – the author’s from Vietnam and her husband’s from America. "Rendezvous at the Altar" examines gender roles, parenting, aging and dying in a multicultural family. Elston’s novel gives us hope in showing that when one world ends, another not only begins but also multiplies. The tiny backpack that Elston carried with her out of Vietnam has flowered into a borderless and many-splendored world.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO