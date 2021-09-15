8 Smart Tricks For Winning Indian Rummy Games

It's been a hot minute since I last played a Mystery Dungeon-style game, and I'd kinda forgotten how much I enjoy them. As much as I love the fairly similar Crypt of the Necrodancer, it's nice to be able to take your time with combat for a change rather than stressing about battling to the beat, and Crown Trick is a game with some really interesting features that help make a considered approach to its trickier encounters all the more rewarding. For the benefit of anyone who might not be familiar in the wonders of Mystery Dungeon, Crown Trick is a turn-based roguelike that plays out in gridded dungeons, with enemies and traps politely waiting to make their next move until after you do something each round. As you load up on new weapons, perks, and abilities, you start to work out new ways to control the battlefield, dancing around enemy attack zones as you kite enemies and fish for openings of your own. So far, so standard for this kind of game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO