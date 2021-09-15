GBPJPY Spikes Above 38.2% Fibo After Rebound Off 151.10
GBPJPY has bounced off the 151.10 support level, posting couple of sessions of gains after the significant selling interest from the 152.84 resistance. The price is extending its move with a spike above the 38.2% Fibonacci of the up leg from 149.18 to 152.84 at 151.43 and the technical indicators are confirming the recent upside movement. The RSI is pointing upwards in the negative territory, while the %K and %D lines of the stochastic oscillator posted a bullish crossover in the oversold zone, suggesting the end of the bearish price action.www.actionforex.com
