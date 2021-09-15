CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

GBPJPY Spikes Above 38.2% Fibo After Rebound Off 151.10

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBPJPY has bounced off the 151.10 support level, posting couple of sessions of gains after the significant selling interest from the 152.84 resistance. The price is extending its move with a spike above the 38.2% Fibonacci of the up leg from 149.18 to 152.84 at 151.43 and the technical indicators are confirming the recent upside movement. The RSI is pointing upwards in the negative territory, while the %K and %D lines of the stochastic oscillator posted a bullish crossover in the oversold zone, suggesting the end of the bearish price action.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

GBP/AUD Found Buyers After Elliott Wave Zig Zag

Hello fellow traders. In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of GBPAUD, published in members area of the website. As our members know, we’ve been calling rally in the Forex Pair. The pair made pull back that has had a form of Elliott Wave Zig Zag pattern. We expected GBPAUD to find buyers at the extreme zone from the 08/20 peak. In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Pattern and trading strategy.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Filecoin Price Rebounding, After Testing 200-DMA Support Line

Filecoin price over the monthly chart is trying to bounce back after testing its 100-day moving average line. The crypto asset jumps above its vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines, but volume action activity is lower. The pair of FIL/BTC is trading under a minor loss...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar index jumps after U.S. retail sales show surprise rebound

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a near 3-week high against a basket of currencies on Thursday after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly increased in August, easing some concerns about a sharp slowdown in economic growth. The dollar index , which measures the U.S. currency against...
RETAIL
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Edges Across 38.2% Fibonacci Around 0.71

NZDUSD is creeping sideways along the 0.7100 level, which happens to be surrounded by the 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at 0.7070 and 0.7120 respectively, after its latest rally ran out of steam. Judging from the SMAs, they are mostly promoting a neutral price development. The short-term oscillators...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spikes#Fibonacci#Stochastic Oscillator#Rsi#Gbpjpy#Sma
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD rebounds above 1.2660 after testing 1.2600 earlier in the day

USD/CAD is posting small daily gains above 1.2660. US Dollar Index erased majority of daily losses in American session. WTI edges lower toward $70 ahead of API inventory data. The USD/CAD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the early American session and dropped to 1.2600 area before staging a decisive rebound. As of writing, the pair was up 0.13% on a daily basis at 1.2667.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBPJPY Stubbornly Tests A Bullish Trendline Breakout

GBPJPY has been in a tight range over the past week but still stubbornly active near the tough resistance trendline, which has been cancelling bullish actions for the third consecutive month. With the price gaining stronger positive traction early on Friday and the RSI escaping a drop below its 50...
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Rebounds Above $47,000 Level

The Bitcoin price prediction shows that BTC is now moving above the resistance level of $47,000 as the crypto prepares for a new trend. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $52,000, $54,000, $56,000. Support Levels: $42,000, $40,000, $38,000. BTC/USD is slightly in the green after adjusting...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed

The bulls are being pressured with the price recently falling below the 200-hour EMA. Traders are looking for shorts in a bearish trending market. However, optimal entry points are what matter and bears might need to consider the following analysis that cautions a near-term bullish correction. The price is crawling...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Weekly Outlook

AUD/USD’s break of 0.7279 support last week argues that rebound from 0.7105 has already completed at 0.7477. Initial bias is now on the downside this week for retesting 0.7105 low. Break there will resume whole decline from 0.8006 for 0.6991 support next. On the upside, above 0.7346 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7477 resistance instead.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Mild price rebounds in gold, silver, after Thursday's shellacking

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in early U.S. trading Friday, on tepid corrective...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6104; (P) 1.6128; (R1) 1.6165;. EUR/AUD’s rise from 1.5907 continues today and intraday bias is staying on the upside. Further rise would be seen to retest 1.6434 resistance first. With 1.5898 support intact, larger rise from 1.5250 is still in progress, and break of 1.6434 will confirm resumption, for 1.6988 fibonacci level. On the downside, break of 1.6059 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.5898 structural support instead.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7244; (P) 0.7283; (R1) 0.7304;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the downside as fall from 0.7477 is extending. Deeper fall would be seen to retest 0.7105 low first. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 0.8006 for 0.6991 support next. On the upside, above 0.7320 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7477 resistance instead.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD Gains On Stronger Retail Sales

The greenback remained at rather high levels yesterday, gaining against a number of its counterparts after stronger than expected financial data released yesterday tended to reshuffle the market’s expectations for the Fed’s intentions. The US retail sales growth rate for August accelerated more than expected escaping the negative territory and showing growth once again while the business sentiment in the wider Philly area seems to improve. On the other hand, the weekly initial jobless claims figure rose underscoring a possible slack in the US employment market. US stockmarkets tended to close rather mixed, as investors contemplated the possible effects of the financial data released, while gold’s price retreated clearly due to the strengthening of the USD as US yields showed little movement. We expect trader’s attention to turn towards the release of the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for September, while market worries for the possible intentions of the Fed could also provide direction for the markets.
RETAIL
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3754; (P) 1.3804; (R1) 1.3842;. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.3912 will target 1.3982 resistance next. Decisive break there will indicate that fall from 1.4248 has completed. Stronger rally would then be seen back to 1.4248 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.3725 support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 1.3570/3601 support zone instead.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Gold Price Is Bearish As Short Traders Break Below 1765 Support

GOLD has made a breakout of 1765 lows. We should see a move lower on a1765 zone retest. The 1765-70 zone could be good for new short trades. The bearish momentum in the market persists as the price is getting weaker each day. Watch for the retest of the POC zone and break below 1750. The targets are 1720 and 1712. At this point it is sell on rallies.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Dollar Jumps, Gold Slumps, Stocks Nervous

Worries that the US consumer is rolling over were dealt a major blow yesterday after the nation’s retail sales for August overpowered some gloomy forecasts. The retail sales control group that is used in GDP calculations rose by 2.5%, more than erasing last month’s decline. The news catapulted the dollar...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Stocks down after Wall Street rebound

EUR USD -0.29%. The Dollar strengthening has resumed currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 325 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, up from 310 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.2% Wednesday.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Dow Rebounds 200 Points After Five Straight Losing Days

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained Monday as the index rebounded from a losing streak. The Dow jumped about 200 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 traded near the flatline. The Nasdaq Composite was little changed. The blue chip average's bounce comes after the Dow and the S&P posted a...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy