GBPJPY Spikes Above 38.2% Fibo After Rebound Off 151.10

The greenback remained at rather high levels yesterday, gaining against a number of its counterparts after stronger than expected financial data released yesterday tended to reshuffle the market’s expectations for the Fed’s intentions. The US retail sales growth rate for August accelerated more than expected escaping the negative territory and showing growth once again while the business sentiment in the wider Philly area seems to improve. On the other hand, the weekly initial jobless claims figure rose underscoring a possible slack in the US employment market. US stockmarkets tended to close rather mixed, as investors contemplated the possible effects of the financial data released, while gold’s price retreated clearly due to the strengthening of the USD as US yields showed little movement. We expect trader’s attention to turn towards the release of the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for September, while market worries for the possible intentions of the Fed could also provide direction for the markets.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO