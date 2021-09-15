Inflation In The United States Is Slowing Down, But The US Stock Market Isn’t Growing

Calm returned to commodity markets yesterday after a hectic Wednesday. Natural gas prices along with electricity plummeted after Norwegian and Russian supply to Europe more or less normalized again. The decline in commodity prices immediately supported the USD even as European risk sentiment turned for the better. Stronger-than-expected August US retail sales later in the session gave the dollar another edge over G10 peers. EUR/USD tanked below 1.18 to close at 1.1767. USD/JPY jumped from 109.38 to 109.73. Cable slipped from 1.384 to below 1.38. Sterling had a good run against the euro initially, enjoying the good labour report and strong inflation earlier this week along with the good mood on markets. EUR/GBP was headed to 0.85 before technical trading kicked in and sold on the uptick. The pair closed at 0.853. The US data, including an unexpected rise of the Philly Fed outlook, also supported yields going into next week’s FOMC meeting. The US curve bear steepened with the belly underperforming wings. Changes varied from 0.9 bps (2y) over 4.4 bps (5y) to 2.5 bps (30y). The 10y yield (+3.9 bps) bounced off support by the upward sloping trendline. German bond yields initially rose in sympathy with the US but didn’t maintain gains. The Bund future did have a minislump after the cash market closed in the wake of a Financial Times report suggesting an ECB rate hike might come sooner than most expect (see below). The bund recovers part of the losses in Asian trading currently. The US counterpart treads water. Stocks in the (far) east trade mixed. The PBOC injected short-term cash to help Evergrande fears. The Chinese yuan stays resilient within the narrow sideways trading range that’s been developing since June. The Japanese yen is sold across the board. EUR/USD holds near yesterday’s close.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO