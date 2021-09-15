Inflation In The United States Is Slowing Down, But The US Stock Market Isn’t Growing
On Tuesday, the US Labor Department reported that the consumer price index increased by 0.3% (previous – 0.5%), with the inflation at 5.3% on a year-on-year basis. The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy prices, increased by only 0.1%. The slowdown in employment and inflation may encourage politicians to postpone any moves to reduce the quantitative easing program. The US stock market is declining. The Dow Jones index decreased by 0.84%, the S&P 500 lost 0.57%, the Nasdaq decreased by 0.45%. The value of the Nasdaq is decreasing for the fifth session in a row. The sharp drop in treasury bond yields signifies that investors are preparing for the worst. At the moment, a continued rotation out of value stocks into high-quality growth stocks is evident. The technology and health care sectors are showing relative strength. Energy, financial and industrial sectors are showing relative weakness.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0