Aerospace & Defense

4 civilians will circle Earth on 1st SpaceX private flight

WTNH.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP/WTNH) — For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists. SpaceX’s first private flight will be led by a 38-year-old entrepreneur who’s bankrolling the entire trip. The seats...

Fox News

Tom Cruise gets sneak peek from SpaceX's first private crew

Tom Cruise got a sneak peek at what it's like to circle Earth in a SpaceX capsule. Representatives for SpaceX’s first privately chartered flight revealed Friday that the actor took part in a call with the four space tourists orbiting more than 360 miles up. Thursday’s conversation, like the entire three-day flight, was private and so no details were released.
Florida Times-Union

SpaceX landing live coverage: How to watch Inspiration4 splashdown on YouTube, Twitter and your phone

Days after four "non-astronauts" made history by launching into space, the SpaceX Inspiration4 crew is set to land Saturday night. The crew includes tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, who served as mission commander; Hayley Arceneaux, a health care worker and cancer survivor; Dr. Sian Proctor, the fourth Black female astronaut; and Chris Sembroski, a data engineer who won his seat on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. They launched at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 15 from Kennedy Space Center.
NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Captures a 3D View of Mars Rock During Recent Flight

(NASA) – NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter provided a 3D view of a rock-covered mound during its 13th flight on Sept. 4. The plan for this reconnaissance mission into the “South Seítah” region of Mars’ Jezero Crater was to capture images of this geologic target – nicknamed “Faillefeu” by the agency’s Perseverance rover team – and to obtain the color pictures from a lower altitude than ever before: 26 feet (8 meters).
Outsider.com

Talk to Me, Goose: Tom Cruise Chats With SpaceX Astronauts as They Orbit Earth

The passengers on Inspiration4 are having a terrific time in space. How many times does a cool trip come with a conversation with Tom Cruise?. The Twitter account of Inspiration4 posted this to update everyone about how they’re spending their day. The account tagged Tom Cruise, while making a Top Gun reference. Because any time is a good time to mention Maverick.
The Independent

I never thought I'd say this but – thank you, Elon Musk

It has not always been easy to get behind the billionaires’ space race. Let them have their midlife crisis. Some of us have taxes to pay. If Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson want to get as far away from our planet as possible, at the greatest expense imaginable, well, good luck – and good riddance. You go on ahead, lads, we’ll be right behind you. It’s all just so embarrassing.But then SpaceX, Musk’s space company, goes and does something really quite remarkable and you have to stand back and applaud, while picking crumbs of humble pie off...
Inverse

14 photos and videos of the historic SpaceX mission

SpaceX just made history with Inspiration4, the first civilian flight into orbit. On Saturday, September 18 just after 7 p.m. Eastern, the Inspiration4 team in their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule safely splashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast.
WRAL News

Spashdown set for Inspiration 4 crew

The crew of the Inspiration 4 mission, the first private space mission with all non-professional astronauts, is set to come to an end Saturday night after a three-day mission that took them further from Earth than their professional counterparts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their trip home will be...
The Independent

SpaceX's 1st tourists homeward bound after 3 days in orbit

A SpaceX capsule carrying four space tourists aimed for a splashdown off the Florida coast Saturday evening. The first all-amateur flight to orbit Earth began three days ago with a launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center The billionaire who paid for the flight, Jared Isaacman took two contest winners with him, as well as a childhood cancer survivor who’s now a physician assistant at the hospital where she was treated: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. They’re using the flight dubbed Inspiration4 to try to raise $200 million for St. Jude.Strangers until March, they spent six months training...
The Atlantic

Elon Musk Must Be Pretty Relieved

The space tourists are back. On Saturday night, the private astronauts braced themselves as their spacecraft streaked through Earth’s atmosphere, deployed parachutes, and then drifted down off the coast of Florida. When the capsule touched the waves, they might have heard a voice from mission control radio in: “Thanks for flying SpaceX.” As if the passengers had just touched down on a runway at O’Hare instead of surviving a fiery reentry. As if they hadn’t just spent three days flying higher than the International Space Station, with a window seat that looked out on the contours of entire continents.
AFP

SpaceX tourists talk to Tom Cruise from orbit, provide update on flight

Four space tourists orbiting the Earth in a SpaceX capsule at 17,500 miles per hour (28,162 kph) talked to movie star Tom Cruise on Friday and provided a live update about life aboard the spacecraft. The first space tourism mission by Elon Musk's SpaceX blasted off from Florida on Wednesday for a three-day voyage that is to end with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean at 4:06 pm Pacific time (2306 GMT) on Saturday. Mission control said the crew members -- Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski -- spoke with Cruise, who is hoping to make a film in space, from the vessel on Friday. "Rook, Nova, Hanks, and Leo spoke to @TomCruise sharing their experience from space," said the Twitter account of Inspiration4, the official name of the first ever space mission to take place without an actual astronaut.
Digital Trends

Inspiration4 crew shares an update on their mission from orbit

The crew of SpaceX’s first all-civilian mission, Inspiration4, has shared an update on how they have been spending their time in orbit — including performing scientific research, admiring the view from space, and enjoying art and music. The Inspiration4 crew consists of mission commander Jared Isaacman, the billionaire founder of...
KTEN.com

SpaceX capsule returns four space tourists from orbit

(CNN) -- Four people returned to Earth from a three-day extraterrestrial excursion aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Saturday evening, marking the end of the first-ever flight to Earth's orbit flown entirely by tourists or otherwise non-astronauts. "Thanks so much SpaceX, it was a heck of a ride for...
