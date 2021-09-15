Oil Prices Edge Higher On Supply Issues

WTI’s prices have been on the rise for a third consecutive day yesterday and oil traders seem to be still bullish after a drawdown of 5.4 million barrels being reported by the American Petroleum Institute for last week, yesterday. It should be noted that a new hurricane (hurricane Nicholas) is lashing out on the shores of Texas and Louisiana and could prolong a shut-down of oil production in the area, thus tightening supply issues for the commodity’s market, despite refineries working. On the flip side, OPEC’s monthly report on Monday, showed that the oil producing block trimmed its expectations regarding oil demand for Q4, from 110k bpd to 99.7k bpd, which could weigh on oil prices, yet hurricane news seem to dominate the scene for now. As for releases we would highlight for oil traders the release of the weekly US EIA crude oil inventories figure today, which is expected to show a widened drawdown if compared to last week’s figure and if so, could provide some support for oil prices as demand surpassed oil production levels once again.WTI prices edged higher yet remained between the 69.35 (S1) and the 71.10 (R1) levels. Given that the progress made for WTI bidders seems to be slow and the commodity’s price seems to stabilize, we maintain a bias for a sideways motion, yet the RSI indicator below our 4-hour chart is above the reading of 50, implying that the Bulls may still have a slight advantage. Should the commodity’s price actually be driven by buyers, we may see it breaking the 71.10 (R1) resistance line and thus opening the way for the 74.65 (R2) resistance level. Should a selling interest be displayed by the market we may see WTI prices, dropping, breaking the 69.35 (S1) support line and aim for the 67.00 (S2) support level.