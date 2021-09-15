CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Prices Edge Higher On Supply Issues

Cover picture for the articleWTI’s prices have been on the rise for a third consecutive day yesterday and oil traders seem to be still bullish after a drawdown of 5.4 million barrels being reported by the American Petroleum Institute for last week, yesterday. It should be noted that a new hurricane (hurricane Nicholas) is lashing out on the shores of Texas and Louisiana and could prolong a shut-down of oil production in the area, thus tightening supply issues for the commodity’s market, despite refineries working. On the flip side, OPEC’s monthly report on Monday, showed that the oil producing block trimmed its expectations regarding oil demand for Q4, from 110k bpd to 99.7k bpd, which could weigh on oil prices, yet hurricane news seem to dominate the scene for now. As for releases we would highlight for oil traders the release of the weekly US EIA crude oil inventories figure today, which is expected to show a widened drawdown if compared to last week’s figure and if so, could provide some support for oil prices as demand surpassed oil production levels once again.WTI prices edged higher yet remained between the 69.35 (S1) and the 71.10 (R1) levels. Given that the progress made for WTI bidders seems to be slow and the commodity’s price seems to stabilize, we maintain a bias for a sideways motion, yet the RSI indicator below our 4-hour chart is above the reading of 50, implying that the Bulls may still have a slight advantage. Should the commodity’s price actually be driven by buyers, we may see it breaking the 71.10 (R1) resistance line and thus opening the way for the 74.65 (R2) resistance level. Should a selling interest be displayed by the market we may see WTI prices, dropping, breaking the 69.35 (S1) support line and aim for the 67.00 (S2) support level.

The Independent

Fears of higher energy bills as minister reveals price cap could be lifted

Ministers are considering lifting the energy price cap to stop soaring prices sending gas firms to the wall, a Cabinet minister has revealed.Alok Sharma acknowledged the move – which would push up household bills – is “under discussion” in response to the supply crisis that is also threatening frozen food shortages.Asked if the cap would be removed “if gas prices carry on rising”, Mr Sharma replied: ‘Let’s see where we are. I know that the business secretary is going to have these very detailed discussions.”Surging natural gas prices have pushed seven energy suppliers out of business this year – and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Longs Increased in Crude Oil Futures on Supply Disruption Concerns

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended September 14, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures rose +5 906 contracts to 355 064. Although Hurricane Nicholas receded, disruption to US Gulf crude output could take some time to recover. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil declined -7 668 contracts to 29 991, while that for gasoline gained +2 114 contracts to 41 972. NET SHORT of natural gas futures soared +28 601 contracts to 148 579 during the week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Why are U.S. gas prices so high? Not for the reason Biden thinks

President Joe Biden has called for an investigation into persistently high gasoline prices. With the average price of gas around the U.S having climbed to $3.17 a gallon, Mr. Biden suggested that pandemic "profiteers" might be to blame. "There's lots of evidence that gas prices should be going down —...
TRAFFIC
fxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Showing Signs of a Top

Natural gas markets have gapped lower to kick off the trading session on Friday, before rallying to fill that gap. By doing so, we read into more resistance, and have since formed a bit of a shooting star. Because of this, I believe that the natural gas markets will show a bit of hesitation in this area, and therefore I think we could see a significant pullback. The $5.00 level could be interesting, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and perhaps even more importantly it is where the last major impulsive candlestick formed.
TRAFFIC
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Bullish Pressure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken above the $71 level to show signs of life again, breaking above a short-term downtrend line. This is a continuation of the move to the upside, as it looks like we are ready to go higher. To the downside, the $70 level underneath would be supportive, and with that being the case I think we are looking at a “buy on the dips” type of scenario, with the 50 day EMA underneath at the $61.48 level has been a massive support level. That being said, I think that it is going to find plenty of support multiple times before we get anywhere near there, especially if we do see a turnaround in the US dollar and it is starting to fall.
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Oil Consolidates, Gold Slides

Oil managed to hold onto all its recent gains overnight, despite a surge by the US dollar, courtesy of a higher than expected Retail Sales report. Sky-high natural gas prices and 40% of the US Gulf of Mexico oil industry still being offline post-Ida continues to support prices. Brent crude rose just 0.15% to USD 75.60, and WTI was almost unchanged at USD 72.50 a barrel. Both remain around those levels in a quiet Asian session today. With natural gas prices continuing to rise, substituting oil for power and heating generation will become more appealing and that should continue to support prices, even at these levels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

The Weekly Bottom Line: Blame Both Supply & Demand for Inflation

Retail sales surprised on the upside in August, growing by 0.7% month-on-month. This followed a downward revision to the decline in July, but suggests resilience in the face of increased headwinds. Consumer price inflation slowed in August. From a peak of 5.4% year-on-year, the headline rate edged lower to 5.3%....
BUSINESS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Supply-side crunch impacts oil, natural gas prices

Commodity prices recorded a strong week despite falling almost 1 percent Friday amid concerns about increasing Russian oil sales and a strengthening dollar. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of five trading days, including a $2.15 surge Wednesday, and were unchanged Thursday before dropping 64 cents Friday to close at $71.97 per barrel. Prices rose over 3 percent for the week.
TRAFFIC
fxempire.com

Oil Bulls’ Morale High On Supply Squeeze

Government data showed the U.S. crude inventories have shrunk more than expected, and demand for oil may be higher as vaccination campaigns expand. Prices rose over $2 a barrel on Wednesday. Crude oil stocks in the world’s most powerful economy fell to their lowest level since September 2019, U.S. Several...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Florida Star

Ida’s Impact On Higher Oil Prices May Be Only Temporary

A sizable drawdown on U.S. commercial inventories of crude oil sent market prices soaring in the Wednesday trading session, though analysts told Zenger it may be a matter of time before trends reverse. Production and refining centers along the U.S. Gulf Coast were still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ida, a category 4 storm that made landfall late August, […]
TRAFFIC
