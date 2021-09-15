China’s Retail Sales Growth Declined Sharply, Slowdown in 2H21 Likely Worse than Previously Anticipated

The New Zealand dollar is almost unchanged in the Friday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7070, down 0.04% on the day. The final New Zealand event this week was a disappointment. Manufacturing PMI for August took a dive, falling to 40.1 in August. This marked the first time that the PMI contracted in 2021 (a reading below 50.0 indicates a decline). The PMI pointed to a sharp slowdown, down from 62.2 in July. The soft reading is reflective of the toll that the most recent national lockdown has taken on manufacturing, especially with restrictions in Auckland higher than elsewhere.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO