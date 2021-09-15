CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s Retail Sales Growth Declined Sharply, Slowdown in 2H21 Likely Worse than Previously Anticipated

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest set of economic data reveals that China’s slowdown worsened. The most disappointing reading comes from retail sales growth which moderated to +2.5% y/y in August, compared with consensus of +7.1% and July’s +8.5%. The slowest growth in 12 months can be attributed to delta variant outbreak and the aftermath of July’s huge flood. Both prohibited the flow of people, affecting travel and consumption. Note in particular the catering sector, of which revenue sank -4.5% y/y last month, following a +14.3% growth in July.

www.actionforex.com

