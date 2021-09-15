CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

How Much Spending Is Too Much?

 4 days ago

Senators are back in Washington D.C. this week after their summer recess and they have a lot to get done. On the top of that list, Democratic Senators hope to pass the $3.5-trillion budget reconciliation package. While getting the $3.5-trillion bill passed would be a win for the White House following the weeks of backlash from the Afghanistan withdrawal, not all Democrats are on board. Moderate Democrat Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) have already said they do not support the $3.5-trillion package. Sen. Manchin says it’s too high and raised concerns of how it would impact inflation and debt. So if the Senate Democrats can’t get the spending bill passed what happens to the bipartisan $1-trillion infrastructure bill? FOX News Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram joins to break down what’s in the bill, how Democrats are hoping to “stuff” immigration reform into the budget reconciliation, the chances of it passing and where the debt ceiling stands in all of this.

