When we see headlines or hear news reports about odd sightings, we typically watch the skies for UFOs. However, this year, heads are turning towards the water to catch a glimpse of the alleged Loch Ness Monster. So far in 2021, there have been 14 “official” sightings of the mythological creature in Texas, Ireland, England, and most recently, China. The Official Loch Ness Monster Sighting Registry records these sightings and posts them to its website to keep track of Nessie’s alleged movements. This year’s number surpasses last year’s 13 sightings, though there has never been a spotting quite so far from the creature’s home country before.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO