DURHAM — The future of the Mill Pond dam on the Oyster River has been debated for more than a decade, and now the fate of the dam has finally been sealed. The dam, which is roughly 140 feet long, forms the 9.5-acre Mill Pond, which has been used recreationally for fishing, boating and bird watching over the years. While many have advocated for either tearing the dam down or stabilizing it, the Town Council has decided to remove the dam in a 7-2 vote with Councilors Wayne Burton and Dinny Watters voting against the removal.

DURHAM, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO