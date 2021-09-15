How auto techs, trade schools are prepping for EV future
DETROIT — Greg Patton says he's not like other mechanics with more than 40 years of greasy auto repair experience because he gets the coming electric vehicle future. In the last four decades, he's watched manufacturers work to adapt their technology for better fuel economy to the point where vehicles now shut off when stopped. There's not much else they can do, he says, to achieve better fuel economy with internal combustion engines. And that's why EVs are inevitable.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0