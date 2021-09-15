Miami, NKU And More Join National Program To Close Equity Gaps In Education

Q: Suffolk has put equity at the center of its career services program, including the department’s name. Tell us about this change. A: College career centers have been doing a lot to try to address inequity, but what that’s often looked like is creating targeted resources for people marginalized by the hiring process and in the workforce. That’s absolutely necessary, but it ends up creating more work for students, professionals, and mentors who are underrepresented themselves to support each other and mitigate those inequities. Black alumni are called on to help Black students who face injustices in the workplace. Students who are disabled are asked to utilize different resources, come to different workshops, and seek out specialized employers. LGBTQI students are required to come out to their advisors just to get resources that are relevant to them.

