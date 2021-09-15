CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Miami, NKU And More Join National Program To Close Equity Gaps In Education

By 91.7 WVXU
wvxu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami University, Northern Kentucky University, Cincinnati State and Gateway Community & Technical College are partnering to join a national initiative aiming to close equity gaps in higher education by 2030. Moon Shot for Equity lays out a path for two- and four-year colleges and universities to work together to increase equity by helping more underrepresented students of color and other historically underserved populations graduate from college.

www.wvxu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
iit.edu

Illinois Tech Professor Joins National Program for STEM Faculty from Underrepresented Backgrounds

CHICAGO—September 9, 2021—Georgia Papavasiliou, Professor of Biomedical Engineering in Armour College of Engineering at Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), was today named a fellow in the third cohort of the IAspire Leadership Academy, a leadership program aimed at helping STEM faculty from underrepresented backgrounds ascend to leadership roles at colleges and universities.
CHICAGO, IL
agrinews-pubs.com

WIU Agriculture Education program honored

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University’s Agricultural Education academic program was recently awarded the Region 4 Outstanding Postsecondary Agriculture Program by the National Association of Agricultural Educators. Additionally, WIU alumnus Trent Taber, a 2015 graduate, was honored for having the Outstanding Middle/Secondary Agriculture Program at Cambridge High School in Cambridge,...
CAMBRIDGE, IL
The Daily Collegian

Building expert joins national STEM diversity and inclusion program

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Esther Obonyo, director of the Penn State Global Building Network and associate professor of engineering design and architectural engineering, was recently named a fellow in the third cohort of the IAspire Leadership Academy. The leadership program is aimed at helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) faculty from underrepresented backgrounds ascend to leadership roles at colleges and universities.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami County, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
County
Miami County, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Cincinnati, OH
twu.edu

Excelencia in Education taps TWU PIONERAS program as finalist for national award

Sept. 10, 2021 — DENTON — Excelencia in Education, the nation’s premier authority on efforts accelerating Latino student success in higher education, has selected Texas Woman’s University’s PIONERAS program as a finalist for its 2021 Examples of Excelencia award. "Examples of Excelencia identifies evidence-based programs that show, with intentionality and...
DALLAS, TX
wcupa.edu

WCU & DCCC Join National “Moon Shot for Equity” Partnership to Erase Equity Gaps in College Completion

West Chester University & Delaware County Community College Join. National “Moon Shot for Equity” Partnership to Erase Equity Gaps in College Completion. Both schools now working with EAB to help underserved student populations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Through this innovative partnership, each school has committed to implementing more than a dozen...
WEST CHESTER, PA
rcnky.com

Gateway, NKU Join Miami, Cinci State in "Moon Shot for Equity"

Four local institutions of higher education joined a national initiative designed to close equity gaps within regional cohorts of two- and four-year colleges and universities by the year 2030. Northern Kentucky University and Gateway Community & Technical College joined with Miami University and Cincinnati State Technical and Community College in...
CINCINNATI, OH
UC Santa Cruz

Pairing research excellence and status as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, UC Santa Cruz launching new programs to advance educational equity

Committed to creating educational equity that will help lead to real, transformative change, UC Santa Cruz will launch an array of new programs to support the success of Latinx, low-income, first-generation, and underrepresented students and prepare them for rewarding careers once they graduate. "The HSI Initiatives focus on goals for...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nku#Miami University#Graduate College#Eab
miamistudent.net

Miami University joins local colleges pledging to eliminate education equity gap

Miami University, along with Northern Kentucky University and Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, announced an alliance to close equity gaps in higher education. The “Moon Shot for Equity” program is a national initiative created by the Education Advisory Board (EAB), an education firm designed to help historically underserved populations graduate from college.
CINCINNATI, OH
wgvunews.org

Local higher education program for Latinx students receives national recognition

The Building Bridges Through Education Program, fueled by the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, has been selected as a finalist in Excelencia in Education’s national search for what works in Latinx student success. The fellowship program is one of 21 finalists chosen out of 145 applicants across the United States.
EDUCATION
pacificoaks.edu

Join the Teacher Residency program!

Pacific Oaks College, in partnership with AchieveKids, is offering its Teacher Residency program with a grant to help students earn a master’s in education AND a Preliminary Education Specialist Teaching Credential! Participating organizations include AchieveKids, Beacon School, Campbell Union High School District, Creekside School, Institute for the Redesign of Learning (IRL), Ester B. Clark Schools, Frostig School, and The Help Group.
COLLEGES
beckershospitalreview.com

OptumHealth Education launches provider LGBTQ education program

OptumHealth Education is releasing a new educational program to equip providers with tools to best deliver care to members of the LGBTQ community. Announced Sept. 9, the program was developed alongside OutCare Health, a nonprofit resource for LGBTQ healthcare, according to the announcement. The program is available for free online...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
suffolk.edu

The Importance of Equity in Career Education

Q: Suffolk has put equity at the center of its career services program, including the department’s name. Tell us about this change. A: College career centers have been doing a lot to try to address inequity, but what that’s often looked like is creating targeted resources for people marginalized by the hiring process and in the workforce. That’s absolutely necessary, but it ends up creating more work for students, professionals, and mentors who are underrepresented themselves to support each other and mitigate those inequities. Black alumni are called on to help Black students who face injustices in the workplace. Students who are disabled are asked to utilize different resources, come to different workshops, and seek out specialized employers. LGBTQI students are required to come out to their advisors just to get resources that are relevant to them.
BOSTON, MA
hawaiinewsnow.com

State to receive more than $28M for Native Hawaiian educational programs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - US Sen. Brian Schatz announced the state will receive more than $28 million in federal funding for Native Hawaiian education efforts. The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan that was passed in March and will be distributed among 35 organizations, such as the University of Hawaii, Friends of the Future and Keiki O Ka Aina Family Learning Centers.
HAWAII STATE
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville State Posts Highest Enrollment in University History

JSU’s 2021 freshman class – the largest in the university’s history – posed for a class photo on Burgess-Snow Field at Freshman Convocation on Aug. 19. Photo by Matt Reynolds courtesy of JSU.   September 17, 2021 Lee Evancho   JSU released a notice yesterday that, “The university has officially posted its highest enrollment numbers in […]
COLLEGES
Lexington Herald-Leader

New education program could help more kids go to private school

School is back in session. New classrooms, new supplies and new teachers bring a feeling of opportunity, and maybe a little anxiety too. Unfortunately for many families, this season is a reminder that their students—and thousands more like them across Kentucky—are trapped in a situation that just isn’t right for them. That may not be the fault of a teacher, an administration or even the district. But when financial circumstances limit opportunity, children are denied their chance to excel. They need something new.
EDUCATION
redlakenationnews.com

EDUCATION COORDINATOR - HEAD START PROGRAM

Responsible for implementing, individuals, creating and learning environment, implementing the curriculum, managing the classroom, overseeing weekly lesson's plan, doing on site observations, feedback conferences and involving parents in the program, Reports to Director, full time w/benefits, salary; Negotiable. ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES:. • To provide guidance, support and suggestions to...
EDUCATION
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID learning gap, program takes hands-on approach

MILWAUKEE - Back on track and making up for a distant school year, a SHARP Literacy is helping students overcome pandemic-related disruptions in an engaging and innovative way. Huddled around fish with hands-on learning is a far cry from last school year. Students shared their frustrations. "I was just tired...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy