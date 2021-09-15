Miami, NKU And More Join National Program To Close Equity Gaps In Education
Miami University, Northern Kentucky University, Cincinnati State and Gateway Community & Technical College are partnering to join a national initiative aiming to close equity gaps in higher education by 2030. Moon Shot for Equity lays out a path for two- and four-year colleges and universities to work together to increase equity by helping more underrepresented students of color and other historically underserved populations graduate from college.www.wvxu.org
