Refuse COVID vaccine in NJ? It could cost you

By Eric Scott, Senior Political Director
 4 days ago
COVID mitigation mandates are imposed in New Jersey and nationwide, expect the legal challenges to continue. Even though a judge refused to immediately block Governor Phil Murphy's mask mandate in school buildings, the federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the mandate will proceed. Another hearing is scheduled in this case next week.

Cynthia Hall
4d ago

It's funny how the President is ordering for everybody to get vaccinated, but those in Congress are exempt from the vaccine. How is it that they are trying to force this vaccine on all of us but they themselves will not take the vaccine, do any body else see something wrong with this picture ?

pissed922
4d ago

Only reason Murphy was even voted in was because he was going to legalize marijuana. He has done what was wanted of him. Now with his Covid mandates, raising taxes on employers and not refunding the unemployment program I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't win the next election. This vaccine is unsafe and using aborted baby cells to make it. You can do whatever you want to force it but I will personally stand my ground and will not be receiving it. My freedoms, beliefs and body and I will not let the government poison my self or my children. Time for the people of America who are not brain washed by the government to stand their ground and stand united!

Trump is my President
4d ago

This is worse than communist rule. we live in America, but IMMAGRANTS are exempt, and the vaccine is still experimental.

Reply(5)
A Federal Judge in New York State Has Blocked a Statewide Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

New York NY, a federal judge in New York state blocked a statewide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers late Tuesday. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate last month, and it was scheduled to take effect September 27. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that the absence of a religious exemption violates the US Constitution, the New York State Human Rights Law, and New York City Human Rights Law. The 17 healthcare workers who filed the lawsuit have objected to the vaccine requirement on the grounds that the cell lines of aborted fetuses were used in the vaccine’s development. No major religious denomination has taken an opposing stance to vaccination, and Pope Francis has encouraged vaccination, calling it the “moral choice.” The defendants in the lawsuit have until September 22 to respond, and an additional hearing is scheduled for September 28.
Surgeon General Just Issued This "Curveball" Warning

With health experts adamant that the only way to stop the coronavirus pandemic is to get more people vaccinated, President Joe Biden announced a six point plan last week to do just that, including vaccine mandates for many American workers. How does this affect you? Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on CNN's State of the Union this morning to discuss why these mandates are necessary to save your life, and how you can stay safe. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Left for dead: How Murphy’s refusal to allocate billions in federal aid is killing NJ

Take a look at how many of our local small businesses have been helped by the state: less than 10%. We are witnessing the second great apathy from Gov. Phil Murphy. Despite having billions of federal dollars sitting around just like last summer, almost none of it is being used to help. Despite expiring unemployment benefits, despite looming evictions, despite businesses closing forever — only $120 million of $6.2 billion, less than 2% — has been spent to help.
Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
11 OGH Employees Quit Over Vaccine Mandate; Hundreds Others Refuse Shot

11 staff members at Olean General Hospital have reportedly chosen to quit instead of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and hundreds of others are staying employed while refusing the vaccine. According to a spokesperson for Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates Olean General and Bradford Regional Medical Center, while 68% of...
Anti-vaccine radio host from NJ dies of COVID-19

A New Jersey native has become the latest prominent COVID-19 denier and anti-vaccine commentator to die of COVID-19. Bob Enyart, who was born in Paterson and grew up in Passaic County, had been hospitalized alongside his wife on Sept. 10 — both for “severe” COVID-19 conditions, according to his official Facebook page.
Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
Staten Island hospitals could lose more than 1K workers by end of September if workers refuse vaccination

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused, and in some hospitals, intensified, a staffing shortage that could potentially get worse when the state’s vaccination mandate takes effect on Sept. 27. Before leaving office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandated all state employees at hospitals, long-term care facilities, nursing homes,...
