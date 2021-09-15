CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 variants mu, delta and what to know about mutations

By Deb Balzer
Sentinel & Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new COVID-19 variant called B.1621 or mu by the World Health Organization is being monitored by scientists. While this variant is making news, it is not the dominant strain in the U.S. or elsewhere, says Dr. John O’Horo, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases physician. “The delta variant is really...

