If you're in the market for a new side project, then you might want to check out the Raspberry Pi. This is a little computer available in a few different sizes, but the primary board comes in the size of a credit card. On the PCB, you'll find a bunch of little transistors along with a few different connection ports, and soldered right in the middle is the brains of the operation. But instead of coming pre-installed with Windows or macOS, you have the ability to choose what Linux-based operating system you want to use.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO