With the global trend towards electrification, why would Tenneco explore and support the development of an IC engine technology such as e-fuels?. First, as a Tier One supplier, we are committed to helping our customers and communities reduce carbon emissions and limit the effects on our environment while meeting global emissions standards around the world. We are working closely with customers and other stakeholders through the NAMOSYN project in Germany to explore the potential viability of e-fuels, which have shown promise as a CO2-neutral approach that could be implemented relatively quickly. But, we realize this is simply one of the options in the portfolio of potential solutions for customers. A range of innovations will be needed in the long term, and these are still being debated, explored and vetted.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO