Neighbours Spoilers: Baby Storyline Comes To A Head
Neighbours spoilers and update reveal the baby saga comes to a head on Ramsay Street next week, as newcomer Britney Barnes (Montana Cox) makes a shocking revelation. This week, David and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) enjoyed their first fathers day with Isla. However, they didn’t realise that they were being stalked all day by a mysterious woman. As the men were distracted by the fireworks and turned away for two seconds, Isla was kidnapped.celebratingthesoaps.com
