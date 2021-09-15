CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbours Spoilers: Baby Storyline Comes To A Head

By Amy Jane Elliot
celebratingthesoaps.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighbours spoilers and update reveal the baby saga comes to a head on Ramsay Street next week, as newcomer Britney Barnes (Montana Cox) makes a shocking revelation. This week, David and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) enjoyed their first fathers day with Isla. However, they didn’t realise that they were being stalked all day by a mysterious woman. As the men were distracted by the fireworks and turned away for two seconds, Isla was kidnapped.

celebratingthesoaps.com

