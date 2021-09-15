'He is so brave': Family keeps hope for Owen, 4-year-old battling cancer
MADBURY — Two weeks after welcoming Andrew, a new baby boy, Erica and Brad East received a devastating diagnosis for their 4-year-old son, Owen. "His tumor is very rare, with only 70 recorded cases in other people," Eric said. "We just completed six weeks of radiation and now it's a waiting game. They will schedule another MRI and the hope is to start him on a gene-targeted medication in October."www.fosters.com
