Madbury, NH

'He is so brave': Family keeps hope for Owen, 4-year-old battling cancer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADBURY — Two weeks after welcoming Andrew, a new baby boy, Erica and Brad East received a devastating diagnosis for their 4-year-old son, Owen. "His tumor is very rare, with only 70 recorded cases in other people," Eric said. "We just completed six weeks of radiation and now it's a waiting game. They will schedule another MRI and the hope is to start him on a gene-targeted medication in October."

