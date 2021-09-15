Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Union, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-15 03:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fayette; Union; Wayne FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE IN, NORTHWESTERN UNION IN AND WAYNE COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0