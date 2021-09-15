CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the promise of proactive health care is becoming reality

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been health care’s White Whale for decades: a system of care that does more than simply treat illness and seeks to prevent sickness before it happens. The promise emerged in the 1980s when HMOs introduced a primary care-centered health care system. It was revived in the 2000s with consumer-driven health plans and their focus on cost and value. And again, in the 2010s, when value-based care moved discussion around healthcare payment models from quantity to quality. While these failed to fully deliver the promise of a proactive health care system, experts say they were critical building blocks. Yet, by all accounts, today’s system remains largely fragmented, inefficient, expensive, and entirely too reactive.

Health
