More than three-quarters of married people have no idea what their spouse’s pensions are worth, according to research.Some 78% of married people who are yet to retire are unaware of the value of their other half’s retirement savings, a survey of over 4,000 people across the UK for LV= found.Nearly half (47%) of non-retired married people have not spoken to their spouse about their retirement plans, the pensions and retirement specialist said.And 85% of non-retired married people are not aware of the tax efficiencies of planning retirement together, according to its wealth and wellbeing monitor.People with assets between £100,000 and...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 14 DAYS AGO