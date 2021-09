ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WENY) – Fans of the Buffalo Bills will be required to be vaccinated to attend a game starting September 26. According to the team, for the home games happening on September 26 and October 3, fans over the age of 12 must have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. After October 31, fans 12 and older must be fully vaccinated. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. That means fans must receive their second dose, or the single-dose J&J shot by October 17 in order to attend any games after October 31.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO