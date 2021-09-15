Passenger numbers continue to fall at Luton Airport

August 2021 was the best month for Katowice Airport in the area of passenger traffic since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. During the eighth month of 2021, 488.948 passengers – 228.640 more (+87.8%) in comparison with the same time period in 2020 – travelled from Katowice Airport. 202.347 travellers – 48.300 more (+31.3%) than last year – travelled on regular flights handled by Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines and Lufthansa. In August 2021, the following regular routes were the most popular: Dortmund (19.3k passengers), London-Luton (13.0k), Burgas (11.4k), Athens (7.8k) and London-Stansted (7.6k). When it comes to charter flights, 285.958 passengers – 180.211 more (+170.4%) than last year – were handled. The most popular charter destinations in August were: Antalya (57.4k passengers), Rhodes (19.7k), Zakynthos (17.3k), Heraklion (16.6k) and Hurghada (16.5k). On 1 August 2021 (Sunday), the highest number of passengers handled in a single day was noted at Katowice Airport; on that day, 19.715 travellers were served. In comparison, the best daily result in the history of the airport – 25.476 passengers – was achieved on 28 June 2018. In August 2021, 4.268 aircraft take-offs and landings – 1.338 more (+45.7%) than last year – took place.

