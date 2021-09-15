CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Passenger numbers continue to fall at Luton Airport

breakingtravelnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon Luton Airport (LLA) welcomed 1.2 million passengers throughout July and August this year, as people travelled to visit family and friends, whilst holidaymakers took advantage of relaxed travel restrictions during the summer holidays. The most popular destinations for passengers travelling through the airport were Palma de Mallorca, Bucharest and...

www.breakingtravelnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

In Recovery: Emirates Triples 2021 Summer Passenger Numbers Vs 2020

Recovery has begun in earnest for the Gulf carriers. While still a far cry from the numbers of 2019, Dubai-based airline Emirates handled nearly 1.2 million passengers at its hub over July and August. This is close to triple the digits of 402,000 customers during the same period in 2020. Meanwhile, the airline has used the incentive of the pandemic to increase its contact-less options throughout its hub airport.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Heathrow passenger numbers up 48% in August

Heathrow has announced it recorded a 48% increase in passenger numbers in August compared with the previous month.Some 2.2 million passengers travelled through the west London airport in August, up from 1.5 million in July.This is the highest monthly passenger total of the coronavirus pandemic.The Government has the tools to protect the UK’s international competitivenessJohn Holland-Kaye, HeathrowDespite the rise, the airport noted that demand is still down 71% compared with before the virus crisis. In August 2019, passenger numbers reached 7.7 million.Heathrow urged the Government to “streamline” the rules for international travel as it warned it has gone from being...
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Summary of passenger traffic at Katowice Airport in August 2021

August 2021 was the best month for Katowice Airport in the area of passenger traffic since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. During the eighth month of 2021, 488.948 passengers – 228.640 more (+87.8%) in comparison with the same time period in 2020 – travelled from Katowice Airport. 202.347 travellers – 48.300 more (+31.3%) than last year – travelled on regular flights handled by Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines and Lufthansa. In August 2021, the following regular routes were the most popular: Dortmund (19.3k passengers), London-Luton (13.0k), Burgas (11.4k), Athens (7.8k) and London-Stansted (7.6k). When it comes to charter flights, 285.958 passengers – 180.211 more (+170.4%) than last year – were handled. The most popular charter destinations in August were: Antalya (57.4k passengers), Rhodes (19.7k), Zakynthos (17.3k), Heraklion (16.6k) and Hurghada (16.5k). On 1 August 2021 (Sunday), the highest number of passengers handled in a single day was noted at Katowice Airport; on that day, 19.715 travellers were served. In comparison, the best daily result in the history of the airport – 25.476 passengers – was achieved on 28 June 2018. In August 2021, 4.268 aircraft take-offs and landings – 1.338 more (+45.7%) than last year – took place.
LIFESTYLE
breakingtravelnews.com

Heathrow calls for overhaul of travel restrictions

New figures from Heathrow have revealed passenger numbers remained 71 per cent down in August versus the same month pre-pandemic. The airport said ever-changing restrictions, expensive and unnecessary testing requirements and lack of a common approach across borders were behind the slump. From being the busiest airport in Europe in...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Holidays#London Luton Airport#Lla
Ozarks First.com

9/11 impacts airport security, aircraft usage, and total passengers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Airports looked different on 9/11 and several days after. For the Springfield-Branson National Airport, the next flight out was 4 days after the attack. Many describe those 4 days at the airport as a ghost town. “It just went from a full blown commercial airport busy to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
eturbonews.com

Summer Holiday Travel Boosts Passenger Numbers at Frankfurt Airport

A comparison with August 2019 shows that FRA’s passenger traffic in the reporting month (down 51.3 percent) nearly reached half the pre-pandemic level.1 About 12.7 million passengers flew via Frankfurt in the January-to-August 2021 period – with the summer holiday season (June to August) accounting for some 8 million passengers alone. During the first eight months of 2021, FRA’s passenger traffic declined by 15.3 percent year-on-year, versus a 73.2 percent drop when comparing the same traffic period in 2019.
Daily Mail

Border chaos continues at Manchester Airport: Passengers are left waiting in 'ridiculous' queues at immigration AGAIN with 'just two passport booths' open

Border chaos has spread to Manchester Airport as passengers complained of 'ridiculous' queues and mocked the rota managers at the site as the airport was branded 'still Britain's worst'. Images shared on social media show frustrated travellers in facemasks standing in tortuously long lines and unable to socially distance, while...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
sarasotamagazine.com

SRQ Airport Breaks Calendar Year Passenger Record

The number of passengers traveling through Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in the first eight months of 2021 was 2,034,538—which broke the all-time calendar year record of 2,010,304 set in 1990. In the month of August, passenger traffic at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport totaled 247,900. Compared to August 2020,...
SARASOTA, FL
breakingtravelnews.com

easyJet record surge in demand following loosening of restrictions

EasyJet has seen UK bookings surge within hours of the UK government confirmation that fully-vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to take a PDT (pre-departure test) to return to the UK from non-red list countries. The change comes into effect on October 4th, ahead of the half-term holiday. Flight...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
breakingtravelnews.com

Port of Southampton commissions Horizon terminal

The Port of Southampton has welcomed the opening of its newest cruise terminal. The ribbon cutting took place during a ceremony hosted by the maritime minister as part of London International Shipping Week. Robert Courts unveiled the plaque, formally naming and opening the £55 million next-generation Horizon Cruise Terminal. Alastair...
ECONOMY
breakingtravelnews.com

Finnair unveils plans for winter season

Finnair is meeting an increased travel demand by adding frequencies and destinations in its network to Europe, Asia and North America for the upcoming winter season. The carrier said it continues to serve its key Asian destinations, flying daily to Tokyo, Seoul and Bangkok, and offers multiple weekly frequencies to Singapore and Hong Kong.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Telegraph

‘I was blocked from boarding a flight because the airline rejected my Boots Covid test’

Has a company treated you unfairly? Our consumer champion, Sally Hamilton, is here to help. For how to contact her click here. Earlier this month I had to go to Montenegro on business for four days and organised a Covid PCR test with Boots’ online service, as a negative test is required to fly. At the same time I ordered a “day 2” PCR test, which travellers are required to take within two days of returning. I received an email confirmation from Boots for my £99 order.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many young people are still awaiting their first jab. All adults in the UK are now eligible for vaccination, but the eight-week delay between first and second doses means that it is likely to be the end of October before everyone over the age of 18 is fully vaccinated – too late for summer holidays, in other words. A number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travel test rules relaxed for double-vaccinated travellers

Testing requirements will be relaxed for fully vaccinated travellers, under the government’s shake-up of rules for international travel.Holidaymakers who have been double-jabbed will no longer need to take a pre-departure test when travelling to England, under the new measures, which take effect from Monday 4 October at 4am.Fully vaccinated travellers from a host of new countries including Japan and Singapore will be treated like returning fully vaccinated UK travellers, following a pilot scheme with the US and Europe.And from the end of next month, such passengers - and those with an approved vaccine from a select group of...
WORLD
The Independent

What time is the travel announcement expected today?

The government is today expected to announce significant changes to the present UK travel rules.There is no clarity on the exact timing of the announcement by the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, but it is likely to happen sometime today. With the health secretary and Prime Minister both hinting at larger changes to the UK’s travel system in the past week, it is thought that this will not be a traditional “traffic light” update as we know it.Sajid Javid announced on Tuesday that a new framework for international travel will be published by the government, with more details to be...
TRAVEL
The Independent

What are the new Covid travel rules?

The UK’s Covid travel rules will be simplified from October, with the traffic light system and mandatory PCR tests scrapped for many.From 4 October, instead of green, amber and red lists of countries with differing rules on quarantine and testing for each, there will only be a single list of places which require hotel quarantine on return to England.Every other country not on this revised red list will have much simpler border controls, with fully vaccinated travellers returning from the rest of the world no longer having to take a pre-departure test and able to take a cheaper lateral flow...
TRAVEL
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers have been simplified, with the traffic light system out. Eight countries have been taken off the “red list” – though more than 50 nations are still effectively off limits to UK visitors.The green list has been abolished, making life tougher for unvaccinated travellers.For vaccinated travellers, though, the testing regime will become easier – though the governments in Scotland and Wales have not yet agreed to fall into line on changes planned for England.Ireland remains in a class of its own – the only foreign country from which there are neither tests nor quarantine...
LIFESTYLE
NECN

Passengers Helped Off Plane After Enduring Rough Landing at Logan Airport

An issue with the landing gear on an Allegiant Air plane led to a difficult landing at Boston's Logan airport on Sunday, airport officials said. Allegiant Air Flight 2601 from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Boston, Massachusetts, experienced a blown tire upon landing at the Boston Logan International Airport. According to officials,...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy