CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill Breaks Ground on East Rosemary Parking Deck

By Elle Kehres
chapelboro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weeks of demolition, the Town of Chapel officially broke ground on the East Rosemary Redevelopment Project on Tuesday. The completed demolition of the “CVS” parking deck, formerly located at 137 East Rosemary Street, will now pave the way for a new, seven-story parking deck with roughly 1,100 parking spots. 100 of those parking spaces will be sold to UNC to support a new, undergraduate admissions building on East Franklin Street.

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Traffic
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hill

Part of Texas border closed where thousands of Haitians crossed

The United States closed off a stretch of the Mexican border where thousands of Haitian migrants have been crossing between Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas, according to The Associated Press. Thousands of migrants are currently living in squalid conditions under a bridge in Del Rio, where temperatures are...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Jones
Person
Pam Hemminger
CNN

The 2021 Emmy Awards

"The Crown" star Josh O'Connor wins lead actor in a drama series. Josh O'Connor won the lead actor in a drama Emmy for his role as Prince Charles in "The Crown." Olivia Colman wins Emmy for "The Crown" From CNN's Chloe Melas. Olivia Colman has done it, she took home...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy