Chapel Hill Breaks Ground on East Rosemary Parking Deck

After weeks of demolition, the Town of Chapel officially broke ground on the East Rosemary Redevelopment Project on Tuesday. The completed demolition of the “CVS” parking deck, formerly located at 137 East Rosemary Street, will now pave the way for a new, seven-story parking deck with roughly 1,100 parking spots. 100 of those parking spaces will be sold to UNC to support a new, undergraduate admissions building on East Franklin Street.