EFW has been developing composite rail components based on its long-term lightweight manufacturing experience in aviation. Aviation has long been considered a driver for lightweight materials and structures. In aircraft, composites are used primarily in floor structures, sidewall linings and ceiling panels as well as in cabin interiors but also in exterior applications, such as fuselage and wings. When using lightweight structures, the ratio of weight to cost savings plays a decisive role. EFW is first tier supplier of composite floor panels and linings as well as cabin interiors for the entire Airbus family and thus has 30 years of experience and know-how in the field of composite manufacturing.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 DAYS AGO