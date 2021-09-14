CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray, ND

Ray volleyball falls to DC 3-1

By JournalTrib.com Staff
journaltrib.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaelee Cancade, right, of the Ray Jays hits against Ella Heide of the Divide County Maroons during a match Thursday in Ray. Jody Michael -- Tioga TribuneSenior middle hitter Brooklynn Ray led the Ray High School varsity volleyball team with 15 kills and two blocks, but the Jays were tripped up by visiting Divide County in four sets Thursday night, 25-19, 17- 25, 25-22, 25-22. The Jays were not at full strength and struggled to hit against Divide County’s frontrow height, which was evident in the...

