Environment

First Alert: Cold front moving in, isolated storms possible

By Marsha Heller
KFVS12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KFVS) - A cold front is moving through the area and we are seeing a few isolated storms ahead of this front. Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says this activity will move out of the area shortly after sunset. Drier air will push across the area allowing for cooler temperatures overnight.

