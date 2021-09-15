Apple (AAPL) Stock Down 1% on Tuesday After iPhone 13 Launch Event Sparks Boring Updates

Apple event passes without event for the stock. AAPL stock was sideways for much of Wednesday. Apple now stalling below all-time highs. Apple stock traded lightly for much of Wednesday's session despite a strong product launch announced at its event day on September 14. The company announced a new iPhone with a much longer battery life, a bone of contention for many smartphone users. The new Apple iPhone will have up to 2.5 times more battery than its predecessor and also comes with a new camera and chip for faster processing. Apple also announced a new Apple Watch with a slightly larger face design and a new iPad with some new features such as a USB-C port and 5G capability. As ever the launch was slick and smooth, a hallmark of Apple presentations, but despite this the stock market was unimpressed and AAPL stock closed up a modest 0.6% yesterday to $149.03. This was actually an underperformance by the stock as the major indices closed up nearer to 1% higher. Goldman Sachs has come out after the event to say the new launches are not making them rethink their forecasts and estimates. Many investors had been hoping the stock would get another push after the event.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO