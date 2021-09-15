Apple (AAPL) Stock Down 1% on Tuesday After iPhone 13 Launch Event Sparks Boring Updates
Apple stock has gained approximately 28.2% in the past year and is now up approximately 11.63% YTD. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock closed yesterday trading at $148.12, down 0.96%. The drop has partially been attributed to a widespread thought that Apple iPhone 13 updates are almost similar to iPhone 12. Mind you, a greater percentage of the physical characteristics and for the iPhone 13 resembles its predecessor.www.coinspeaker.com
