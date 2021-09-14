No. 4 RPL beats Kenmare 54-16 to remain unbeaten
Jace Nelson of the Ray-Powers Lake Outlaws, shown in an earlier game against Surrey, had three receiving touchdowns against the Kenmare-Bowbells Burke Central Honkers on Friday in Kenmare. Roberta Helseth photoTyson Enget had a hand in four touchdowns and Jace Nelson in three, and the No. 4 Ray-Powers Lake football team ran its winning streak to start the season to three games with a 54-16 victory against host Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central on Friday.www.journaltrib.com
