Blue Apron is working to make weekly meal prep even more simple than its ingredient-and recipe meal kit by offering customers a “heat and eat” option. CEO Linda Findley Kozlowski joined Cheddar to provide some additional details about the new offering and how its quality holds up to the brand’s ready-to-cook meal kits. She also had a suggestion for parents: the new precooked meals are a simple way to ease children into the kitchen and help bolster necessary life skills in cooking, she said.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO