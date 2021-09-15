Soggy conditions expected early this week
Good Monday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend and hope the transition back to work and school is an easy one on this Monday morning. It was an absolutely gorgeous weekend with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures as we wrapped up the last weekend of the summer season. As we make the transition to fall this week, big changes are on the way not only in the temperature department, but we'll also see plenty of wet weather.www.wnem.com
