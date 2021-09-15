Why Ryan Day is nowhere near ready to give up on C.J. Stroud as Ohio State’s starting quarterback

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Thoughts from the first half as Ohio State leads Tulsa 13-6. * For a defense needing an overhaul, Ohio State’s first adjustment was to start its best tailback on offense. In Week 1, five-star freshman TreVeyon Henderson was the third tailback. Last week, he was No. 2. Against Tulsa, he started and took most of the reps in the first half, backed up by veteran Master Teague. Second-year running back Miyan Williams, who had been the first back to play in the first two games, didn’t play at all in the first half.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO