CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Why Ryan Day is nowhere near ready to give up on C.J. Stroud as Ohio State’s starting quarterback

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Did you know that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has only played in two college football games in which he’s actually thrown a pass?. You’ve probably heard that statement a few times over the past nine months. Every conversation about the team’s chances of winning a national title started with that in the offseason, and head coach Ryan Day emphasized it after a 45-31 win against Minnesota.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s Associated Press Top 25 ballot? College rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football has not been ranked outside the Associated Press poll top 10 since the week after losing at Purdue in 2018. I cannot put the Buckeyes in my top 10 this week, and I wonder if enough other voters will feel the same that the top 10 streak will end. They have no better than the third-best resume among Big Ten teams right now. Iowa and Penn State are beating other good teams. Ohio State led Tulsa at home by a touchdown with under four minutes to play.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football vs. Tulsa halftime thoughts, as Buckeyes lead by a touchdown: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Thoughts from the first half as Ohio State leads Tulsa 13-6. * For a defense needing an overhaul, Ohio State’s first adjustment was to start its best tailback on offense. In Week 1, five-star freshman TreVeyon Henderson was the third tailback. Last week, he was No. 2. Against Tulsa, he started and took most of the reps in the first half, backed up by veteran Master Teague. Second-year running back Miyan Williams, who had been the first back to play in the first two games, didn’t play at all in the first half.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cleveland.com

Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s home win against Tulsa

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud wasn’t great in the Ohio State football team’s 41-20 win over Tulsa. In his third game as a starting quarterback, he completed 15 of 25 passes for 185 yards, and a touchdown. But he also threw an interception that — unlike the other two he’s thrown this season — wasn’t necessarily forgivable. He clearly locked in on tight end Jeremy Ruckert determined to get him the ball and threw it into coverage.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

How Ohio State football changed its defensive coaching setup against Tulsa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs moved up from his usual spot on the sideline to the press box for today’s game against Tulsa. Secondary coach Matt Barnes, who has been in the box for the first two games, moved down to the field. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson and linebackers coach Al Washington are the other defensive coaches down on the field.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Watch Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson’s twisting, stretching touchdown run vs. Tulsa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day, seeking new life from his running game, gave running back TreVeyon Henderson his first start on Saturday against Tulsa. The true freshman made sure that box score notation would not be his only highlight of the day. By the end of the third quarter, he had turned in the greatest rushing day ever for an Ohio State freshman.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Vulnerable Ohio State can only hope other major football programs have the same problems: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- What if, and hear me out on this, nobody’s good? Specifically, what if no college football team is great this year?. None of that excuses the Ohio State Buckeyes struggling mightily with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, though through the middle of the game, the OSU defense was giving the smallest Ohio State crowd I can remember in 17 years a bit of hope. If Ohio State’s 41-20 win over Tulsa wasn’t all good news, at least there were only 76,540 people there to see it.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Ohio State Football#American Football#Osu#Td#Buckeyes#Ducks#Fau
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Matthew Jones replaces an injured Thayer Munford in first quarter against Tulsa

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s offensive lineman Thayer Munford left the game in the first quarter against Tulsa with a right leg injury. Munford spent three years as the Buckeyes’ starting left tackle before moving to left guard for the 2021 season. Following a rushing attempt from TreVeyon Henderson that led to a recovered fumble by Nicholas Petit-Frere Munford stayed on the ground holding his right ankle. He was later helped off the field and carted off to the locker room.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Tulsa: Live updates

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After opening the season with a Big Ten Conference road game and a nationally ranked non-conference opponent, Ohio State football faces Tulsa today at Ohio Stadium. For the first time since October 2018, the Buckeyes are attempting to bounce back from a regular-season loss. Oregon won 35-28...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Cleveland.com

Grant Delpit’s role will grow after his excellent NFL debut, Jedrick Wills Jr. gutted it out, and more: Browns takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Grant Delpit waited a long time to make his NFL debut, and he made sure he was worth the wait. Playing his first pro snaps since rupturing his Achilles last August, the Browns’ 2020 second-round pick out of LSU made an immediate with a sack-fumble of rookie quarterback Davis Mills, five tackles, and a near-pick of Mills in the third quarter, and a 3-yard tackle for a loss on a Mills run a play later.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Rough first half for Browns defense, Jarvis Landry hurt, running game awakens – Terry Pluto’s Halftime Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns halftime notebook with the score 14-14 against Houston. 1. When Baker Mayfield threw an interception in the second quarter, it appeedrs rookie receiver Anthony Schwartz messed up his route. It appeared that way on the replay, and it also was clear coach Kevin Stefanski had a few direct words the third-rounder from Auburn after the play.
NFL
Cleveland.com

No. 9 St. Ignatius stuns No. 3 Archbishop Hoban, 33-27, by returning blocked field goal for a touchdown as time expires

PARMA, Ohio - The St. Ignatius Wildcats upset the Archbishop Hoban Knights, 33-27, as the clock expired Saturday night in a slugfest at Byers Field. The win came down to the final play of the game. With the score tied at 27, senior safety Griffin Taliak blocked the Knights’ potential game-winning 45-yard field goal, and senior defensive back Franklin Pike scooped the ball and scored the game-winning touchdown as the clock expired.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
51K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy