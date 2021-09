PS5, the next generation console of Sony, you will receive tomorrow, September 15, 2021, your second big firmware update After the previous one last July, a new version of software loaded with news that includes new functionalities such as the possibility of expanding storage Internal SSD, the reproduction of 3D sound through the TV speakers, improvements in the Interface and much more. This has been announced PlayStation through its official blog, as well as sharing the requirements for supported SSD drives and a video-tutorial on how to expand such internal storage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO