Public health crisis: The COVID surge is straining our local health care system
At first glance, you wouldn't realize that our region is in the midst of a public health emergency. Stores are full of shoppers, most of whom are largely maskless and still refusing to practice social distancing. Fairs and festivals are underway across our region, along with football games and other sporting events that tend to attract large crowds. Restaurants are packed full of customers, and area roadways are congested with traffic.www.bdtonline.com
