CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Ranking the top 10 prospects for the NY Rangers: No. 2 forward Vitali Kravtsov

Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith training camp for the 2021-22 NHL season set to begin in less than a month, it's time to update the USA TODAY Network's annual ranking of the top prospects in the New York Rangers' organization. In the coming weeks, we'll publish a series of reports on each of our top 10 overall players in the system, as well as in-depth positional analysis. These rankings are based on conversations with Rangers GM Chris Drury and director of player development Jed Ortmeyer, coaches and trainers who have worked with these prospects, scouts from around the world and other sources. Any players who are 25 or younger and have played fewer than 25 NHL games are eligible for consideration.

www.app.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

New York Rangers: Chris Drury talks about the roster and prospects

New York Rangers GM Chris Drury talks with the media (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Chris Drury had a press availability and discussed the upcoming season for the New York Rangers. At the same time, the Rangers are moving ahead with a Development Camp for their prospects that kicks off on Friday.
NHL
New Jersey Herald

Final NY Rangers prospect analysis: Position-by-position rankings of 30+ players

After dozens of phone calls, texts and emails — not to mention time spent watching video and writing — our annual series ranking the top prospects in the New York Rangers' organization has come to a close. The conclusion? While the Rangers have graduated some of their very best young...
NHL
Bleacher Report

6 NHL Teams Ready to Take Huge Leaps Forward in 2021-22

NHL training camps are set to open later this month, and with preseason action starting Sep. 28, we could soon get an indication as to which teams made the most improvement over the course of the offseason. Some of last season's playoff teams, like the Florida Panthers, will attempt to...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Vitali Kravtsov
985thesportshub.com

Report: Zdeno Chara signs free agency deal, will play 24th NHL season

Zdeno Chara isn’t ready to hang up the skates quite yet. At 44-years-old, the former Bruins captain was the oldest player in the NHL last season, his 23rd in the league. On Saturday, Chara signed a one-year deal with the New York Islanders, as first reported by Kevin Weeks of ESPN. The financial terms of the deal were not announced.
NHL
FanSided

New York Rangers: Looking at a few more prospects

Earlier this week, we took a dive into a handful of the New York Rangers’ top prospects. Yet, when taking an even deeper look, it is apparent that there are plenty of other notable options. Thus, it feels right to give them a chance in the limelight as well. It...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Rangers#The Ny Rangers#The Usa Today Network#The New York Rangers#Khl#Gold Star Hockey#The New Jersey Devils#Russian
flamesnation.ca

2021 FlamesNation Prospect Rankings: #2 Connor Zary

The Calgary Flames aren’t too deep in the prospect cupboards at a few spots: they could use more defencemen and they could use more centres. Our #2 prospect on the FlamesNation list see their best C prospect land – Connor Zary. The Flames most notably acquired the pick used on...
NHL
Asbury Park Press

NY Rangers announce prospects and schedule for first development camp since 2019

It's been over two years since the New York Rangers hosted their own development camp. The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to work with their prospects from afar, but the hands-on treatment will resume Friday. That's when the Blueshirts will open their 2021 Development Camp, with 27 young players set to descend on the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown for the extended 10-day camp.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
1stohiobattery.com

Ranking The Top Prospects In The Columbus Blue Jackets Pipeline

The Columbus Blue Jackets used their lackluster 2020-21 season to replenish a weakening prospect pool. With the trades of David Savard and Nick Foligno at the trade deadline, the Blue Jackets acquired two first round picks. In the Foligno trade, Columbus received the 25th pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Blue Jackets selected defenseman Corson Cuelemans; more on him later.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

2021 FlamesNation Prospect Rankings: #1 Matthew Coronato

Matthew Coronato is the top prospect on FlamesNation’s 2021 list. Last month, eight FlamesNation contributors submitted individual “Top 20” lists ranking the Calgary Flames prospects who, in their eyes, hold the most value. Later this week, we’ll publish each of our own ranking methodologies to further illustrate what factors went into creating this list.
NHL
chatsports.com

Rangers' prospect Cuylle is focused on making team

The Rangers’ opening night roster can’t include more than 23 players, and when the season opens a month from now in Washington, it’s hard to see where there will be any room for any unexpected players to be there. But Will Cuylle doesn’t care about any of that. The Rangers’...
NHL
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: Prospects take center stage – 9/13/21

Players In: Sammy Blais, Ryan Reaves, Patrik Nemeth, Barclay Goodrow, Dryden Hunt, Jarred Tinordi, Greg McKegg. Players Out: Pavel Buchnevich, Tony DeAngelo, Brett Howden, Colin Blackwell, Yegor Rykov. Last Poll’s Results: 7.23 (313 votes) Top stories from last week:. The prospects are taking center stage, with the 2021 Development Camp...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Recapping TLN’s 2021 Leafs prospect rankings

Over the last few weeks, we here at The Leafs Nation have been counting down the top-20 prospects in the Leafs’ organization as voted on by our team of writers, as well as a couple of outside contributors familiar with Toronto’s system. Our countdown reached it’s conclusion on Friday with Rasmus Sandin taking over the #1 spot after Nicholas Robertson had held that honour a year ago.
NHL
markerzone.com

RANGERS PROSPECT BRADEN SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO MAKE THE TEAM OUT OF TRAINING CAMP

New York Rangers defensive prospect Braden Schneider may have his work cut out for him during training camp, but the soon-to-be 20-year-old made his intentions known on Sunday, declaring that he believes he has the tools to "play at the highest level". After being drafted 19th-overall by the Rangers last...
NHL
MLB

Tuesday's top prospect performers

Here's a look at Tuesday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Braves: Cristian Pache, OF (MLB No. 40), Triple-A Gwinnett. Pache came through with arguably his finest day at the plate in the past few weeks. Pache was just a triple short of the cycle in Gwinnett’s 7-2 win over Columbus, finishing with a solo-home run, a double, a single and a free pass. It was the 22-year-old’s first three-hit game since Aug. 25 and he hit his first homer since Aug. 11. Pache looks to already be Major League ready with the glove and it’s still nice to see him mash Minor League pitching while he waits for the call.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy