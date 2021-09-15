CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Vote: Who will be the high school Girls Tennis Player of the Year for 2021?

Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 11 nominees for the Asbury Park Press Girls Tennis Preseason Player of the Year - vote for who you think will be the best high school player at the Shore this fall. If the poll (located at the bottom of this story) does not immediately load, refresh the website page. The poll generally loads better on desktops and laptops rather than on mobile devices. Also, avoid using the Firefox browser for the most optimal experience while voting.

