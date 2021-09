How safe do you feel living here in Bismarck? Do you go for a walk at night? Any fears of violence in our city? Here is a list compiled by the FBI for 2019 - they kept statistics on 45 cities from North Dakota - everything from population to robbery/burglary/arson and violent crime. Any guesses before we begin on which North Dakota Town had the most violent crimes? Here are the top 13.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 23 HOURS AGO