CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Q2 2020 Recap: Parolees near Illinois ZIP code 60462 convicted of property crimes

By South Cook News
southcooknews.com
 8 days ago

There were two offenders convicted of property crimes released on parole near Illinois ZIP code 60462 during the second quarter of 2020, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the South Cook News. The data shows both of the released offenders in 60462 were men. The younger parolee...

southcooknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
inforisktoday.com

Illinois Man Convicted of Running DDoS Facilitation Websites

An Illinois man has been found guilty of running subscription-based distributed denial of service attacks that flood targeted computers with information and prevent them from being able to access the internet, reports the Department of Justice. Matthew Gatrel, 32, owned and operated two DDoS facilitation websites: DownThem.org and AmpNode.com. DownThem...
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State Where Gun Sales Are Surging

The Federal Bureau of Investigation publishes a monthly list of how many federal background checks are conducted on potential gun-buyers as part of its National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Nearly everyone put through this system qualifies. Of the more than 400,540,500 checks that have been done since November 1998, there have only been 4 […]
POLITICS
The Free Press

Mankato area property crime map: August

Property crimes reported in Mankato and North Mankato in August. Click on the dots for more information. For a larger and easier-to-read version of the map in a separate page, click here.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
reviewjournal.com

Man on death row for nearly 40 years ruled ineligible for execution

A man who has spent nearly 40 years on Nevada’s death row is ineligible for capital punishment and should be granted a new penalty hearing, the state’s high court has ruled. Samuel Howard, 73, was given the death penalty in 1983 after he was convicted of robbing Las Vegas dentist...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Pittsburgh

Drug Pipeline From California To Western Pennsylvania Dismantled, 47 Indicted

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 50 people are facing charges after authorities dismantled a drug pipeline from California to western Pennsylvania. Forty-seven people have been charged with narcotics trafficking, money laundering and firearms violations in six separate but related indictments after “Operation Return To Sender.” The nine-month-long wiretrap operation investigated drug trafficking in and around Allegheny, Jefferson and Clearfield counties. The takedown was a joint effort between multiple law enforcement agencies like the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, state police and Pittsburgh Police. “In the last two years, we have seen methamphetamine distribution on the rise in western Pennsylvania,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman. “Through Operation Return to Sender, we have shut down a major California to western Pennsylvania drug pipeline and improved the quality of life for our citizens.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Zips#On Parole#The South Cook News#Idoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
leedaily.com

Maryland Judge Shot Himself Before Getting Arrested! Read Full News

As federal authorities prepared to arrest him, an Eastern Shore Maryland judge who had been on suspension for more than a month due to a probe into unlawful photos of minors took his own life. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan G Newell died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Friday morning.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy