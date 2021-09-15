City Turbo Charges Essex Street Municipal Garage with Electric Car Stations
The municipal parking garage on Essex Street is charged up for a new future. That of electric vehicles. Last week, the Department of Transportation unveiled four new fast-charging stations in the carpark. The addition on the Lower East Side is the first in a rollout across the city for the technology, which provides an 80-percent charge in 30-60 minutes at a cost of 35 cents per kilowatt-hour.www.boweryboogie.com
