New York City, NY

City Turbo Charges Essex Street Municipal Garage with Electric Car Stations

boweryboogie.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe municipal parking garage on Essex Street is charged up for a new future. That of electric vehicles. Last week, the Department of Transportation unveiled four new fast-charging stations in the carpark. The addition on the Lower East Side is the first in a rollout across the city for the technology, which provides an 80-percent charge in 30-60 minutes at a cost of 35 cents per kilowatt-hour.

www.boweryboogie.com

#Electric Cars#Garages#Infrastructure#Parking Garage
